PICTURES: Andy Roddick, wife Brooklyn Decker & Maria Sharapova serve fashion statements at Wimbledon Day 6 ft. Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Jul 05, 2025 15:53 GMT
Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick at Wimbledon to witness Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz- Image Source: Getty

Andy Roddick, with his wife Brooklyn Decker, and Maria Sharapova turned up in style on Day 6 of Wimbledon to witness big names like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek in action at the All England Club. Roddick and Decker saw the Italian clinch a brilliant 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win against the Spanish No. 3 Pedro Martinez to book a spot at the fourth round, while Swiatek will be taking on Danielle Collins later in the day.

Roddick boasts a strong record at Wimbledon, having reached the final in three occasions (2004, 2005 and 2009). However, he missed the titles by a whisker, losing to Roger Federer.

Sharapova, on the other hand, achieved glory at only 17 years of age as she clinched the title in 2004, stunning opponent Serena Williams. She also advanced to the final in 2011 but lost to Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

To show their love for the grass, the tennis stars served a statement as they made an appearance to witness the day's action. Take a look at the pictures below:

Sharapova wore the 'Wimbe Whites', donning a full-sleeve piece from the Nike collection.

Picture via Instagram stories @mariasharapova dated July 5, 2025.

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker were dressed in chic formals and rocked sunglasses as they witnessed Sinner.

A look at the star-studded Wimbledon so far

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

The All England Club so far saw celebrity appearances from all across the globe. Day 3 of the tournament stood out the most as the Royal Box was filled with big names from various fields to witness Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Centre Court.

Hollywood power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were present alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Dave Grohl, John Cena and his wife. Thomas Tuchel, head coach of the English National Soccer Team, Olympian diver Tom Daley and others from the sporting world were present as well to witness some high-voltage action.

Maria Sharapova and English soccer team icon, David Beckham, were present on the inaugural day of the tournament as well to promote the popular Belgian pilsner beer, Stella Artois, which has launched a special collection for Wimbledon.

The duo has been associated with the brand since 2024 and often make appearances together for promotional events of the brand.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
