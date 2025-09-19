  • home icon
  PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka's sister Tonechka makes rare appearance as duo turn up the glamor in sleeveless tops & quirky poses in dreamy dinner outing

PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka's sister Tonechka makes rare appearance as duo turn up the glamor in sleeveless tops & quirky poses in dreamy dinner outing

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Sep 19, 2025 13:35 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka flaunts her white top with sister Tonechka in scenic coastal mini-vacation | Image Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka flaunts her white top with sister Tonechka in scenic coastal mini-vacation | Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka was seen getting cuddly with her younger sister Tonechka while the duo enjoyed a scenic coastal getaway. The Belarusian is currently getting some well-deserved rest ahead of her China Open campaign, which begins next month.

Sabalenka has enjoyed yet another stellar season on the WTA Tour in 2025. The World No. 1 recently defended her US Open crown and has won four of her eight finals thus far. With an uber-impressive win/loss record of 56-10 to boot, she will be eager to secure her first-ever title at the upcoming 500-level event in Beijing.

Over the last few years, Aryna Sabalenka has gained a reputation for striking a balance between her winning ways and the spoils of her success. Earlier on Thursday (September 18), the 27-year-old took to her Instagram handle to repost a picture of her sister Tonechka (@unaitokli), followed by photos of them together and a separate photo of herself, where she flaunted her Miu Miu top and cargo pants with the sea in the backdrop.

also-read-trending Trending
Via Aryna Sabalenka Instagram stories
Via Aryna Sabalenka Instagram stories

Tonechka also posted photos of the sister duo on her own Instagram account on the same day. The World No. 1 struck some incredibly animated and hilarious poses in the carousel post. The pictures also highlighted the two necklaces that she was wearing. For what it's worth, though, it is unknown how old her younger sister is.

Aryna Sabalenka turned heads with stunning pink dress at US Open women's singles champions' photoshoot

Aryna Sabalenka poses with US Open women&#039;s singles trophy | Image Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka poses with US Open women's singles trophy | Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka dropped just one set en route to her fourth Major triumph in New York earlier this month. The Belarusian proceeded to leave every tennis fan brimming with desire, as she turned up in a full-sleeve pink dress and her hair tied up in the champions' photoshoot.

The 27-year-old also donned a long red dress on the day of her 2025 US Open triumph, which evidently complemented her strong frame well. The World No. 1 also chose to let her hair down (quite literally!), while pairing her look with a black band and a watch. Earlier this year, she also graced the February cover of Flaunt magazine with a peach dress and transparent leggings under a vibrant green jacket with multiple flutters on its collars.

Meanwhile, on the tennis front, Sabalenka will be looking to finish her season on a strong note as she is scheduled to play at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan. She also became the first player to qualify for the year-end championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in July after recording two Major final appearances at the Australian Open and the French Open and a semifinal result at Wimbledon.

Edited by Rudra Biswas
