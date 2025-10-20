  • home icon
  PICTURES: Coco Gauff and boyfriend Jalen Sera continue to enjoy music festival as American makes the most of her break ahead of WTA Finals

PICTURES: Coco Gauff and boyfriend Jalen Sera continue to enjoy music festival as American makes the most of her break ahead of WTA Finals

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 20, 2025 04:55 GMT
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera - Source: Getty and Instagram
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera - Source: Getty and Instagram

Coco Gauff recently attended a music festival with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, days after her Wuhan Open triumph. Both of them shared glimpses of their time together on social media.

Gauff's latest appearance on the court was at the Wuhan Open, where she locked horns with Jessica Pegula in the finals and dominated the clash, registering an impressive 6-4, 7-5 win. Days after winning the Wuhan Open title, Gauff recently celebrated her victory with her boyfriend by attending the III Points Music Festival in Miami at Mana Wynwood.

Gauff uploaded a few pictures from the music festival, showcasing glimpses of several artists on her Instagram story. In the first update, she shared a video of Turnstile, an American rock band, performing, and wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
"@turnstileluvconnection the energyyyy," wrote Coco Gauff.
Gauff&#039;s Instagram story
Gauff's Instagram story

Following this, she posted another video of the American singer-songwriter, Michael Todd Green, who goes by the stage name Mk.Gee. Lauding the artist's performance, the 21-year-old wrote:

"@mk.gee performance is an outer body experience."
Gauff&#039;s Instagram story
Gauff's Instagram story

In another update, she posted a video of the French musician, Oklou, on her story, writing:

"✨✨✨ @oklou"
Gauff&#039;s Instagram story
Gauff's Instagram story

Along with Gauff, Sera also posted a video of the rock band on his Instagram story. Here is the snippet of the same:

Jalen Sera&#039;s Instagram story
Jalen Sera's Instagram story

Gauff's boyfriend recently gushed over her summer adventures, as she posted a fun photodump ahead of the China Open.

Coco Gauff made her feelings known about how Jalen Sera helps her in processing losses

In August 2025, Coco Gauff sat for a conversation with E! News, where she opened up about how her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, helps her in dealing with a loss. Revealing that he is the only one who can lift up her mood after she loses a match, she said:

"Honestly after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone cause I’m in a good mood. When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss. He’s always telling me to trust the process," said Coco Gauff.
Speaking about her bond with her boyfriend, she added:

"Just know that I’ve already accomplished a lot, and there’s no need to be so negative. That’s kind of what my whole team, my parents, everybody says. I’m someone that can criticize myself a lot, so I just try to make sure that I stay positive."

Coco Gauff's boyfriend recently made his feelings known about the American's win against Pegula at the Wuhan Open, dropping a one-word reaction on his Instagram story.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
