  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • China Open 2025
  • PICTURES: Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Leylah Fernandez & others turn up the glamor at China Open players party night

PICTURES: Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Leylah Fernandez & others turn up the glamor at China Open players party night

By Rudra Biswas
Published Sep 24, 2025 18:57 GMT
Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Leylah Fernandez &amp; others turn up the glamor at China Open players party night | Image Source: Getty
Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Leylah Fernandez & others turn up the glamor at China Open players party night | Image Source: Getty

Several top players on the ATP and the WTA Tours, like Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Leylah Fernandez, among other stars, posed for a rather grand photoshoot at the China Open this week.

Ad

The hardcourt tournament in Beijing, which is at the ATP 500 level for men's and WTA 1000 level for women's, is one of the biggest events of the Asian tennis swing - the fifth and the final rung of the annual pro tennis season after the Australian Open and the Sunshine Double, the European claycourt season, the grasscourt season, and the North American hardcourt season.

To celebrate the beginning of this year's China Open, the organizers invited the top pros on the men's and women's pro circuits for a photoshoot. Defending champion Coco Gauff looked gorgeous in a mauve blue jumpsuit. During the segment, the World No. 3 also received a gift hamper.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who won the Beijing title in 2019, turned up in a much simpler outfit compared to Coco Gauff as the Japanese donned an all-black shirt and shorts ensemble. 2023 titlist Iga Swiatek was also wearing a shirt during the photoshoot, albeit in a different pink and white pattern.

The Pole paired her unique look with a pair of white trousers and looked quite chic. For what it's worth, most other WTA players turned up the heat by getting themselves papped in a dress, which included Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, Diana Shnaider, and Leylah Fernandez.

Ad
Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez snapped at China Open photoshoot
Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez snapped at China Open photoshoot
Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, Jessica Pegula and Diana Shnaider also served some looks at Beijing players&#039; party
Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, Jessica Pegula and Diana Shnaider also served some looks at Beijing players' party

Out of the ATP pros, Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Musetti were by far the best-dressed. While Rublev gelled his hair and wore baggy jeans, Musetti color-coordinated his outfit with a matching denim jacket and pants. Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, all donned simple yet elegant outfits.

Ad
Lorenzo Musetti, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev snapped at China Open photoshoot
Lorenzo Musetti, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev snapped at China Open photoshoot

Coco Gauff leaves fans floored with bikini picture, draws heady reaction from boyfriend Jalen Sera

Coco Gauff, on her part, has been serving some stunning looks all week. Earlier on Tuesday (September 23), the 21-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post a carousel of some of her recent photos. In one of the pictures, she was wearing a red bikini. The post from the American eventually elicited a reaction from her boyfriend, Jalen Sera.

Ad

Later on, the two-time Major winner took to her Instagram stories to joke that she had learned to flaunt her bikini body from her mother, Candi, who also stunned in a floral black bikini in a coastal getaway earlier this week.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rudra Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications