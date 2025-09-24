PICTURES: Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Leylah Fernandez & others turn up the glamor at China Open players party night

Several top players on the ATP and the WTA Tours, like Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Leylah Fernandez, among other stars, posed for a rather grand photoshoot at the China Open this week.The hardcourt tournament in Beijing, which is at the ATP 500 level for men's and WTA 1000 level for women's, is one of the biggest events of the Asian tennis swing - the fifth and the final rung of the annual pro tennis season after the Australian Open and the Sunshine Double, the European claycourt season, the grasscourt season, and the North American hardcourt season.To celebrate the beginning of this year's China Open, the organizers invited the top pros on the men's and women's pro circuits for a photoshoot. Defending champion Coco Gauff looked gorgeous in a mauve blue jumpsuit. During the segment, the World No. 3 also received a gift hamper.Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who won the Beijing title in 2019, turned up in a much simpler outfit compared to Coco Gauff as the Japanese donned an all-black shirt and shorts ensemble. 2023 titlist Iga Swiatek was also wearing a shirt during the photoshoot, albeit in a different pink and white pattern.The Pole paired her unique look with a pair of white trousers and looked quite chic. For what it's worth, most other WTA players turned up the heat by getting themselves papped in a dress, which included Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, Diana Shnaider, and Leylah Fernandez.Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez snapped at China Open photoshootPaula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, Jessica Pegula and Diana Shnaider also served some looks at Beijing players' partyOut of the ATP pros, Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Musetti were by far the best-dressed. While Rublev gelled his hair and wore baggy jeans, Musetti color-coordinated his outfit with a matching denim jacket and pants. Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, all donned simple yet elegant outfits.Lorenzo Musetti, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev snapped at China Open photoshootCoco Gauff leaves fans floored with bikini picture, draws heady reaction from boyfriend Jalen SeraCoco Gauff, on her part, has been serving some stunning looks all week. Earlier on Tuesday (September 23), the 21-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post a carousel of some of her recent photos. In one of the pictures, she was wearing a red bikini. The post from the American eventually elicited a reaction from her boyfriend, Jalen Sera. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater on, the two-time Major winner took to her Instagram stories to joke that she had learned to flaunt her bikini body from her mother, Candi, who also stunned in a floral black bikini in a coastal getaway earlier this week.