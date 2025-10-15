PICTURES: Daniil Medvedev, wife Daria, baby daughters Alisa & Victoria give picture-perfect family goals at 3-year-old's fairy-themed birthday party

The World No. 14, Russian star Daniil Medvedev, and his wife, Daria, recently celebrated the third birthday of their elder daughter, Alisa, along with their second daughter, Victoria, who was born in January 2025. Medvedev last played at the Rolex Shanghai Masters and will be seen in action at the Almaty Open in Kazakhstan.

Along with his wife, Daria, whom he married in 2018 in a private ceremony, they celebrated their elder daughter's birthday in a fairy-themed party. Through her Instagram stories, Daria Medvedeva shared glimpses of the party featuring purple balloons and glowing decorations.

She shared her heartfelt and admirable thoughts sans words in a family photo, adding,

Daria Medvedeva was also a tennis player; however, later she retired from the sport due to multiple injuries at the age of 18. During their teen years, Medvedev and Daria also played competitive tennis. After bidding adieu to her tennis career, Daria pursued journalism and attended Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Daniil Medvedev will be locking horns with Australian player Adam Walton in the round of 16 at the 2025 Almaty Open, which will be held from 13 to 19 October. He concluded his Shanghai Masters and China Open run with semi-final losses. At the Hangzhou Open, he reached the quarter-final round.

Before the Asian swing, Daniil Medvedev competed at the US Open; in men's singles, he faced defeat in the first round. In mixed doubles, he reached the quarterfinal round with partner Mirra Andreeva.

Daniil Medvedev reflects on his thoughts on managing the roles of being a devoted father and an elite player

Daniil Medvedev sharing a hug with wife Daria at the Rolex Paris Masters – Day Seven – Source: Getty

The Russian talent, Daniil Medvedev, shared his thoughts on the importance of his family life despite facing struggles with his form. He also faced early exits in some of his matches in his current season.

In the 2025 Cincinnati Open, he lost the round of 64 to Adam Walton, and in the Wimbledon Championships, he lost the first round to Benjamin Bonzi. In the 2025 French Open, Medvedev faced another shock when he lost the first round to Cameron Norrie.

"So, I don't have an answer to your question about expanding family. I definitely love my two daughters, I love my wife. It's not a problem for me. Even if I play somehow tennis worse because I have a second daughter, I'm happy about it and I don't care. For sure I was concerned. I'm still concerned. I'm trying to find a way to show everyone that I'm capable of doing big things again,". He shared via Tennis up to date.

The Moscow native has won 20 ATP Tour singles titles in his career, including winning the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals.

