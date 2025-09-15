PICTURES: Elina Svitolina melts hearts with adorable glimpse into life with husband Gael Monfils & daughter Skai

Elina Svitolina recently gave a sneak peek into her daily life, sharing adorable moments with husband Gael Monfils and daughter, Skai. The couple welcomed their now two-year-old on October 14, 2022.Svitolina took to her Instagram and showcased her life off the court following her US Open campaign. She shared a bunch of pictures, displaying the times she spent with Monfils and Skai. In the second slide of her carousel, she uploaded a heartwarming picture of the French player celebrating his 39th birthday with their daughter on his lap.Along with this, Svitolina also posted a photo of herself sharing a cozy moment with their two-year-old, where the latter was seen sleeping on her hand. Adding to these heart-melting pictures, the Ukrainian player also uploaded several selfies and pictures of her outings, showcasing her everyday life. The post's caption read:&quot;On this week’s episode🎞️: all the colors of life that make it beautiful 🙃&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSvitolina was last seen in action at the US Open, where she faced an early exit after defeat against Anna Bondár in the first round. Similarly, Monfils' US Open campaign also got wrapped up in the first round after being bested by Roman Safiullin.When Gael Monfils made his feelings known about Elina Svitolina handling the role of both mother and athlete Gael Monfils sang praises of his wife, Elina Svitolina, in a press conference last year, calling her a strong woman and mother for returning to the tour just months after giving birth to their daughter, Skai. Calling her a 'great mother,' he said that their lives go beyond tennis.“She’s a great mother first. That’s first. People want to put tennis first but I think she’s a great mother first. This is the most important for me as her husband because of course we are a tennis couple but life is beyond our sport.&quot;He added:“She’s an excellent and great mother and as you said she managed it well on the court. I’m surprised how well she came back, how strong she is mentally and physically. It’s just amazing.&quot;The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetterLINKGael Monfils says Elina Svitolina is a great mother first above anything else:“She’s a great mother first. That’s first. People want to put tennis first but I think she’s a great mother first. This is the most important for me as her husband because of course we are a tennis couple but life is beyond our sport. She’s an excellent and great mother and as you said she managed it well on the court. I’m surprised how well she came back, how strong she is mentally and physically. It’s just amazing.”“I’m amazed and of course with the Ukraine situation is even crazy with everything that she does for her country… and to be able to manage all three… It’s just amazing and she’s a tough woman.” 🥹Gael Monfils recently dropped a sweet reaction on Elina Svitolina's adorable post with Skai, where the mother-daughter duo were seen spending quality time together at a park bench.The Frenchman and the Ukrainian started dating in 2019 after the former texted her on Instagram in 2018. After being in a relationship for three years, Monfils proposed to Elina Svitolina in April 2021, and two months later, the power couple got married in Geneva.