  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • PICTURES: Elina Svitolina melts hearts with adorable glimpse into life with husband Gael Monfils & daughter Skai

PICTURES: Elina Svitolina melts hearts with adorable glimpse into life with husband Gael Monfils & daughter Skai

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 15, 2025 04:27 GMT
Gael Monfils, Elina Svitolina, and their daughter, Skai - Source: Getty
Gael Monfils, Elina Svitolina, and their daughter, Skai - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina recently gave a sneak peek into her daily life, sharing adorable moments with husband Gael Monfils and daughter, Skai. The couple welcomed their now two-year-old on October 14, 2022.

Ad

Svitolina took to her Instagram and showcased her life off the court following her US Open campaign. She shared a bunch of pictures, displaying the times she spent with Monfils and Skai. In the second slide of her carousel, she uploaded a heartwarming picture of the French player celebrating his 39th birthday with their daughter on his lap.

Along with this, Svitolina also posted a photo of herself sharing a cozy moment with their two-year-old, where the latter was seen sleeping on her hand. Adding to these heart-melting pictures, the Ukrainian player also uploaded several selfies and pictures of her outings, showcasing her everyday life. The post's caption read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"On this week’s episode🎞️: all the colors of life that make it beautiful 🙃"
Ad

Svitolina was last seen in action at the US Open, where she faced an early exit after defeat against Anna Bondár in the first round. Similarly, Monfils' US Open campaign also got wrapped up in the first round after being bested by Roman Safiullin.

When Gael Monfils made his feelings known about Elina Svitolina handling the role of both mother and athlete

Gael Monfils sang praises of his wife, Elina Svitolina, in a press conference last year, calling her a strong woman and mother for returning to the tour just months after giving birth to their daughter, Skai. Calling her a 'great mother,' he said that their lives go beyond tennis.

Ad
“She’s a great mother first. That’s first. People want to put tennis first but I think she’s a great mother first. This is the most important for me as her husband because of course we are a tennis couple but life is beyond our sport."

He added:

“She’s an excellent and great mother and as you said she managed it well on the court. I’m surprised how well she came back, how strong she is mentally and physically. It’s just amazing."
Ad
Ad

Gael Monfils recently dropped a sweet reaction on Elina Svitolina's adorable post with Skai, where the mother-daughter duo were seen spending quality time together at a park bench.

The Frenchman and the Ukrainian started dating in 2019 after the former texted her on Instagram in 2018. After being in a relationship for three years, Monfils proposed to Elina Svitolina in April 2021, and two months later, the power couple got married in Geneva.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications