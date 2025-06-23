PICTURES: Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula & other WTA stars turn heads in stylish outfits at Bad Homburg Open players' party

Iga Swiatek turned up the glamour alongside fellow ace players, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and others at the Players' Night amid the Bad Homburg Open, a women-only grass court tournament. Swiatek received a first-round, and will either face World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or wildcard Laura Siegemund in the second round.

Iga Swiatek, the former World No. 1 who held the top rank for 125 total weeks, was vying for title defense at the 2025 French Open. The four-time champion on the clay court faced Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Despite best efforts, she succumbed to the Belarusian in two sets, marking the first time she didn't advance to the finals since 2021.

As most players have already made their first appearance on the grass court this year, the Pole will enter her first tournament on the surface at the Bad Homburg Open. She will open her campaign tomorrow, facing either Sabalenka or Seigemund, but ahead of that, she joined the likes of her fellow players to turn up the glamour Players' Party.

Swiatek went for a casual graphic printed t-shirt and brown pants, pairing the outfit with sunglasses. American player and 2024 US Open finalist Jessica Pegula donned a white co-ords and minimal accessories, while 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva sported a dark blue shirt and shorts.

Diana Shnaider, who will face Donna Vekic in the Round of 32, wore a blue-and-white striped dress and accessorized with a floral black clutch. One of the slides also featured Marta Kostyuk & Eva Lys in blue and black, shared a heartfelt moment at the games corner.

Iga Swiatek will test her skills on the grass before gracing the third Slam of the year at Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek talked about focusing on the grind instead of thinking about rankings

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open - Day Twelve - (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek, the first Polish player to win a major singles title, dropped from the top two after a disappointing run at the Italian Open in 2025. She recorded more losses this year and even had a semi-final exit from Roland Garros. Discussing her low rank and how that had not impacted her over time, the Pole said:

"It's not like I think about it every day. My perspective doesn't change in this context. Even when I was the leader, I always said that I didn't look at the rankings. And it still is. However, when I came back in February after the Australian Open, I actually had a moment when I felt a lot of bitterness about how I lost that ranking. But then I focused on work. I think that many people got used to being higher in the ranking, and I did too for a while." (via Sport.pl)

The 24-year-old also talked about how more players are bringing competition to the court and making the sport more unpredictable.

"But sports work a bit differently. Anyone with common sense knows that not everything is constant in sports. Other girls are developing too, there is constant competition. I won't always be first. However, on a daily basis, when I work, train, play matches, I don't think about it at all."

Swiatek marked the maximum success in the Grand Slam at the French Open, winning the women's singles title four times.

