PICTURES: John McEnroe's daughter Emily turns up the style in chic formal outfits for magazine photoshoot

John McEnroe's daughter Emily dropped results from her latest photoshoot for New York's Numero magazine. McEnroe's daughter brings the &quot;agent&quot; style to full charm with several exciting formal outfits.In one standout image, Emily rocks a crisp white button-down shirt paired with wide-leg black trousers and an oversized tie. In the second image, she stuns in an all-white ensemble while posing, looking upwards.In the final image, Emily wore a structured black suit jacket over a crisp white button-down shirt paired with a wide black satin tie, in addition to high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers.&quot;⚡️ pick up, it’s your agent,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily McEnroe made sure to give credit to all the parties involved in giving her that look. The shots were taken by photographer Vanessa Beecroft. Styling was done by Reneluv, with creative direction from Olivia Windisch and production by Magic Creative Works.Makeup artist Laure Dansou was assisted by Marco Foxy and Ashley Ysabelle, along with hair stylist Johnnie Sapong, to give Enroe an &quot;agent&quot; like look. The entire photoshoot was done in a studio in Los Angeles, California.John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe takes a step forward in her relationship with TimothyIn March, John McEnroe's daughter Emily announced her engagement to longtime partner Timothy on Instagram. She wrote in the caption:&quot;forever &amp; a day @timothyjmass.&quot;Emily, who is an actress, voice artist and filmmaker, has also made strides in her career in the entertainment industry. She starred alongside Rosanna Arquette and Tania Raymonde in the sci-fi film Futra Days (2024). She also co-directed and co-wrote a short film called Hi Mom. Her creative work helped the film win Best Comedy Short at the IFS Film Festival in 2023.However, like many star kids, even Emily has been heavily criticized for nepotism. John McEnroe's daughter addressed how being the child of two famous figures has shaped expectations while making her feelings known on her Instagram story.&quot;Let's talk about the obvious,&quot; Emily said. &quot;There's an issue with nepotism. Oh, everything was handed to you on a silver platter, on a gold platter. Oh! Well, so far, basically, no, it hasn't, okay? It's like I'm a famous person without the perks. I'm like a famous person who can't get the dinner reservation.&quot;What the hell is that about? I just want to work. It's like, um, oh, that kid of so-and-so sucks. They're trying to do all this work and they're so lame. Oh, that kid of so-and-so doesn't work. What a lazy piece of s**t. Oh my lord. Yeah, I said it.&quot;It remains to be seen how Emily develops in her career and makes her father proud.