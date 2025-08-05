John McEnroe's daughter Emily shares endearing glimpses into her quiet domestic life with fiancé Timothy

Tennis icon John McEnroe's daughter, Emily McEnroe, shared glimpses of her life in a social media post. A few months prior, Emily had announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend, Timothy.McEnroe is an Open Era title record holder with 155 career titles under his belt. He won 77 titles in singles and the same in doubles, along with one title in mixed doubles.Emily McEnroe, meanwhile, chose to pursue her career in the entertainment industry and is an actress, singer, and voice artist. She made her film debut in 2024 with 'Futra Days', a sci-fi movie, starring opposite Rosanna Arquette and Tania Raymonde. She also co-directed and co-written the short film 'Hi Mom', which won the Best Comedy Short award at the IFS Film Festival in 2023.Through her recent Instagram stories, Emily McEnroe shared some endearing life glimpses with fiancé Timothy, featuring their pet cat. The second picture featured her fiancé, Timothy, holding an ice-cream. She captioned the post:&quot;The boys 😍&quot;Screenshots of Emily McEnroe's Instagram story | Source: IG/emily_mcenroeJohn McEnroe got married to the Academy Award-winning actress Tatum O’Neal on August 1, 1986. He later married Grammy-nominated rock singer, Patty Smyth, in 1997, with whom he shares two daughters. In total, he has six children.In the Association of Tennis Professionals, he remained the world's number one ranked player for a total of 170 weeks and in doubles for more than 250 weeks. In 1999, Emily McEnroe's father was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.John McEnroe's daughter, Emily McEnroe announced engagement to fiancé Timothy in March 2025John McEnroe's daughter, Emily McEnroe, announced her engagement to her long-time partner, Timothy, in March 2025. Through her Instagram post, she revealed the heart-warming step in their relationship. She adorably captioned her post, mentioning:&quot;forever &amp; a day @timothyjmass 💒&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcEnroe's Instagram photo carousel included a selfie featuring her ring and another of her standing in front of a store, holding a cup of yogurt and showing her hand wearing her ring.John McEnroe's daughter, Emily, added another picture, which featured her and Timothy with their arms entwined. The next picture included her family along with the tennis icon.In July 2025, Emily McEnroe embarked on a serene river retreat with fiancé Timothy. The actor shared glimpses of them enjoying water activities and their lush surroundings through her Instagram stories.Meanwhile, John McEnroe remains involved in tennis as a commentator and analyst.