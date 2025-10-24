PICTURES: Marta Kostyuk dons multiple bikini looks as she unwinds on serene Maldives vacation 

Marta Kostyuk is currently enjoying her off-season and recently shared a sneak peek of her quality time away from the court in the Maldives. The Ukrainian athlete posed in her bikinis during her outing to the beach.Kostyuk's latest appearance on the court was at the Wuhan Open, where she faced an early exit after being bested by Karolina Muchova in the first round. The latter advanced to the next round by registering a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win. Shortly after this loss, the 23-year-old wrapped up her 2025 tennis season and is currently enjoying her downtime at the beach.The 23-year-old posted pictures from her Maldives vacation on her Instagram handle. First, she donned a blue-colored bikini, and in the second, she was seen enjoying the pool in pink-colored swimwear. In the other updates, she posted pictures and videos of the picturesque view of the location, her playing volleyball, food she ate, and beautiful sunsets. Her post's caption read:&quot;Slow moments, sunshine, and a lot to be grateful for💙&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of entering into her off-season, Kostyuk faced a lot of backlash from her fans after issuing a controversial testosterone statement about Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in a recent interview with Tennis365.Marta Kostyuk penned a message after wrapping up her 2025 tennis seasonMarta Kostyuk concluded her 2025 tennis season after the Wuhan Open with the rank of No. 28 in the world. Announcing the end of her season, she penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on her journey this year so far. Opening up about all the lessons she learned from her performances this year and revealing how it wasn't easy for her to show up every day, she said:&quot;This season has been one of the most consistent and meaningful in my career. It wasn’t easy, but I kept showing up and doing the work, no matter what was happening around me. There were weeks when I didn’t even know if I’d be able to play, and moments that tested me in every possible way. But somehow, we always found a way through, and that’s thanks to the people around me,&quot; wrote Marta Kostyuk. She further reflected on some of her self-realizations, writing:&quot;This year also made me look at tennis differently. It’s such a self-centered world: everything revolves around you, your body, your goals, and your mindset. But once I saw it for what it is, something shifted. I started to notice more, to find meaning beyond results, and to appreciate the journey itself.&quot;Marta Kostyuk recently uploaded pictures in a burgundy bikini, along with scenic views from her Maldives getaway after wrapping up the 2025 season.