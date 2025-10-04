PICTURES: Paula Badosa dons bikini look during desert getaway following emotional end to tennis season

The Spanish star, Paula Badosa, showcased her elegant bikini look during her desert vacation after concluding her 2025 season due to injuries. She competed at the 2025 China Open tournament and retired in the Round of 32 against World No. 15, Karolina Muchova.

Ad

The winner of four WTA Tour singles titles defeated Croatian player and World No. 69 Antonia Ruzic with a set score of 6-3, 7-6(2) in the Round of 64 at the China Open tournament. However, unfortunately, she had to retire in her third round at 2-4, due to a hip injury, as she left the court crying and feeling distressed.

After bidding adieu to her season, the New York City native shared glimpses of her desert getaway through her Instagram stories. Her first picture featured her wearing a delicate necklace, in a scenic desert landscape, with dunes in the background. She reflected her thoughts with:

Ad

Trending

"🏜️🧡"

Badosa's other picture featured her capturing a selfie in a bikini in a luxurious outdoor area.

Screenshots of Paula Badosa's Instagram stories | Source: IG/paulabadosa

Badosa was also seen in action at the Wimbledon Championships, losing to Katie Boulter in the first round. Apart from this, she played impressively at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open, reaching the quarterfinals in singles and the semifinals in women's doubles alongside Tunisian talent, Ons Jabeur.

Ad

At the Internationaux de Strasbourg and Merida Open Akron, Badosa reached the quarterfinal rounds. At the Australian Open, she reached the semifinal stage, losing to World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka.

Paula Badosa shares gratitude for supporters, determined to return in 2026

Paula Badosa at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa suffered a persistent back injury, which affected her 2025 season. In an emotional message, the player announced her decision to end her season and expressed her resilience in returning in 2026.

Ad

"Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger. I wouldn’t be able to do this without the people who continue to believe in me. Your support carries me when things get heavy, and your faith gives me courage when doubt creeps in," she shared on her Instagram story.

Ad

She continued:

"That energy, that love. It’s something I can never thank you enough for. No matter how many obstacles come my way, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding my way back. See you in 2026."

Badosa has missed the Canadian Open, Citi DC Open, Cincinnati Open, Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More