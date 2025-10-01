"Such a cutie" - Emma Raducanu gets endearing message from Paula Badosa as Brit superstar shares glimpse into adventures at China Open

World No. 32 Emma Raducanu recently received a warm and affectionate message from Spanish star Paula Badosa. Raducanu concluded her 2025 China Open campaign with a Round-of-32 loss to Jessica Pegula of the US.Raducanu, the winner of the 2021 US Open, received a first-round bye in Beijing and defeated Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 64. Before stepping onto China's outdoor hardcourts, the Brit played at the WTA 500 Korea Open, where she lost to Barbora Krejcikova in the round of 16, despite winning the first set.At the US Open, Emma Raducanu competed in the singles and mixed doubles categories. She reached the third round, where Elena Rybakina beat her 6-1, 6-2. In mixed doubles, she teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz, though they lost in the opening round to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.Through her recent Instagram post, Raducanu shared glimpses of her off-court activities in Beijing, with one of the pictures showing her sitting at an outdoor café in a casual white t-shirt. She also shared a scenic view of the forest and a picture from one of her matches, along with other images. She wrote:&quot;asia thus far.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section, Paula Badosa expressed her admiration for Raducanu, writing:&quot;Such a cutie❤️ pd: thanks for listening to me 🫂.&quot;Screenshot of Emma Raducanu's Instagram post | Source: IG/emmaraducanuBadosa, who exited the China Open in the third round, has been struggling with injuries. The Spaniard recently announced the end of her 2025 season and said she would return to action next year.Emma Raducanu reflects on playing at the 2025 China OpenDuring a recent interview, Emma Raducanu shared her thoughts on playing at the China Open for the first time. She said:&quot;No extra pressure, just happiness to be back here. I've come every year to China to visit family but this is the first time playing a tournament. I've watched this tournament when I was eight years old. I came here to watch in 2010 and I had an amazing memory coming here. To be back, it's a bit of a full circle moment and yeah, very pleased I also made it one day to play here.&quot;She continued:&quot;I think the facilities and the fan and the crowds is amazing. I think it's really up there with one of the venues that we have on site. Beijing is amazing as well like a lot of traffic but at the same time great food.&quot;Her mother, Renee Zhai (Dongmei), hails from Shenyang, China, and her father, Ion Raducanu, is from Bucharest, Romania.