  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Such a cutie" - Emma Raducanu gets endearing message from Paula Badosa as Brit superstar shares glimpse into adventures at China Open

"Such a cutie" - Emma Raducanu gets endearing message from Paula Badosa as Brit superstar shares glimpse into adventures at China Open

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Oct 01, 2025 22:04 GMT
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu [L] and Paula Badosa [R] | Source: Getty Images

World No. 32 Emma Raducanu recently received a warm and affectionate message from Spanish star Paula Badosa. Raducanu concluded her 2025 China Open campaign with a Round-of-32 loss to Jessica Pegula of the US.

Ad

Raducanu, the winner of the 2021 US Open, received a first-round bye in Beijing and defeated Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 64. Before stepping onto China's outdoor hardcourts, the Brit played at the WTA 500 Korea Open, where she lost to Barbora Krejcikova in the round of 16, despite winning the first set.

At the US Open, Emma Raducanu competed in the singles and mixed doubles categories. She reached the third round, where Elena Rybakina beat her 6-1, 6-2. In mixed doubles, she teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz, though they lost in the opening round to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Through her recent Instagram post, Raducanu shared glimpses of her off-court activities in Beijing, with one of the pictures showing her sitting at an outdoor café in a casual white t-shirt. She also shared a scenic view of the forest and a picture from one of her matches, along with other images. She wrote:

"asia thus far."
Ad

In the comments section, Paula Badosa expressed her admiration for Raducanu, writing:

"Such a cutie❤️ pd: thanks for listening to me 🫂."
Screenshot of Emma Raducanu&#039;s Instagram post | Source: IG/emmaraducanu
Screenshot of Emma Raducanu's Instagram post | Source: IG/emmaraducanu

Badosa, who exited the China Open in the third round, has been struggling with injuries. The Spaniard recently announced the end of her 2025 season and said she would return to action next year.

Ad

Emma Raducanu reflects on playing at the 2025 China Open

During a recent interview, Emma Raducanu shared her thoughts on playing at the China Open for the first time. She said:

"No extra pressure, just happiness to be back here. I've come every year to China to visit family but this is the first time playing a tournament. I've watched this tournament when I was eight years old. I came here to watch in 2010 and I had an amazing memory coming here. To be back, it's a bit of a full circle moment and yeah, very pleased I also made it one day to play here."
Ad

She continued:

"I think the facilities and the fan and the crowds is amazing. I think it's really up there with one of the venues that we have on site. Beijing is amazing as well like a lot of traffic but at the same time great food."
youtube-cover

Her mother, Renee Zhai (Dongmei), hails from Shenyang, China, and her father, Ion Raducanu, is from Bucharest, Romania.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications