PICTURES: Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello turn up the glamor in stylish outfits as they hit the red carpet at fundraising event

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 26, 2025 02:32 GMT
2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello - Source: getty

Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, donned outfits that garnered attention at a fundraising event. The tennis legend also penned a special message for participating at the Children's Ball. The foundation was introduced in 2014 and has been one of the best organizations when it comes to enhancing the lives of the underprivileged kids in India and Spain in education and sports.

The foundation offers multiple programs to empower young people and provide them with equal opportunities, thus helping them in reaching their full potential. Nadal and his wife turned heads with their outfits on the red carpet at The Children's Ball 2025. This fundraising event, organized by the WEMP Foundation in collaboration with the Spaniard's foundation, aims to support initiatives that improve the well-being of the world's children.

Nadal later shared photos from the event on X, where he wore a dark-blue-colored tuxedo, while his wife donned a stylish golden-colored gown to the fundraiser. Along with the pictures, he also penned a heartfelt message in the tweet, opening up about their collaboration with the WEMP Foundation.

"At the @frnadal, we believe true well-being comes from balance: staying active, growing as a person, and building emotional resilience. For 15 years, we’ve been helping kids and teens reach their full potential through sport, education, and emotional support."
"To carry out our work, we build networks and collaborations all over the world, and we have now reached Hong Kong hand in hand with Dr. @AdrianCheng through the WEMP Foundation. We are proud to have participated in the Children Ball 2025, a fundraising event in support of our projects. Thank you to everyone who made it possible!"
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, once also stole the show with their outfits as they attended the Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards in Madrid.

When Rafael Nadal shared a heartfelt message for his wife and family at the French Open tribute

In May 2025, Rafael Nadal received a farewell ceremony at the French Open, where he opened up about his wife, Maria Francisca Perello. He shared a beautiful message for her, revealing her significance in his life and his career, and thanked her for her support.

During the tribute, his family, including his wife, mother Ana, sister Maribel, father, uncle, and former coach, Toni, were all present. He started his speech with a message for his wife, saying:

"I've lost a piece of paper I had prepared, but it's easy to fix. Mary, you're my best life partner. We couldn't have imagined in 2005 that we'd be here 20 years later as a family. I hope to make you as happy as you've made me," said Rafael Nadal.
Along with this, he paid tribute to his uncle Toni, stating that he was the reason why he reached this stage in his career.

"Toni, you're the reason I'm here," he said. "Training, talking, training, pushing myself to the limit. It hasn't always been easy, but it's been worth it. We're not big on expressing our feelings, but my gratitude for you is endless."

Rafael Nadal further paid tribute to his family, including his uncles, his godmother, and his godfather. Opening up about how important they have been for him, he said that he couldn't ever thank them enough.

Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
