PICTURES: Roger Federer turns heads alongside actress Cate Blanchett & fashion icon Anna Wintour during Uniqlo showcase at MoMA

Roger Federer made his presence felt at the recent Uniqlo event held at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. He was there in the company of an Australian actress and fashion icon.On Tuesday, Uniqlo held a special one-night showcase titled &quot;The Art &amp; Science of LifeWear&quot; in New York at MoMA. The showcase featured partnerships with Toray, a Japanese materials company, and highlighted innovations made in fabric, technology, design and sustainability.Uniqlo ambassadors Federer, Cate Blanchett posed alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, creative director Clare Waight Keller and other dignitaries from the Japanese company.&quot;UNIQLO celebrated “The Art and Science of LifeWear” at MoMA in New York,&quot; the post captioned. &quot;This special one-night event showcased UNIQLO and Toray’s innovative technologies and global partnerships, featuring appearances by UNIQLO Brand Ambassadors @rogerfederer and Cate Blanchett, as well as Creative Director @clarewaightkeller.&quot;The event also announced @kaws as Artist in Residence. By merging art and science, UNIQLO’s LifeWear continues its mission to enrich lives worldwide.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoger Federer and Uniqlo signed a 10-year deal worth $300 million in July 2018. This comes after she parted ways with Nike after 20 years. Unlike Nike, Uniqlo is not centered around footwear only. The Japanese company is rooted in LifeWear.Roger Federer meets Alexander Zverev and Joao Fonseca at Chase Center before Laver CupRoger Federer and Joao Fonseca. Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyFrom Friday to Sunday, the 2025 Laver Cup will be played between Team World and Team Europe in the San Francisco Bay Area. This will mark the first time the tournament is hosted on the West Coast.Days before the tournament, Federer had touched down in San Francisco and made his way to Chase Center to greet top tennis stars. A video footage of him meeting Brazilian Joao Fonseca is doing the rounds on the internet. The tennis star considers Federer as his ideal and he took to his Instagram stories to reveal how his first meeting with the Swiss pro went.Apart from that, Federer was also seen meeting German star Alexander Zverev while he was practicing at the arena for the upcoming Laver Cup.Team Europe has assembled quite the roster, with names such as Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz on its roster. On the other end, Team World captain Andre Agassi has also bolstered his roster with Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.