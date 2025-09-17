  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • PICTURES: Roger Federer turns heads alongside actress Cate Blanchett & fashion icon Anna Wintour during Uniqlo showcase at MoMA

PICTURES: Roger Federer turns heads alongside actress Cate Blanchett & fashion icon Anna Wintour during Uniqlo showcase at MoMA

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:59 GMT
PICTURES: Roger Federer turns heads alongside actress Cate Blanchett &amp; fashion icon Anna Wintour during Uniqlo showcase at MoMA. Credit: GETTY
PICTURES: Roger Federer turns heads alongside actress Cate Blanchett & fashion icon Anna Wintour during Uniqlo showcase at MoMA. Credit: GETTY

Roger Federer made his presence felt at the recent Uniqlo event held at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. He was there in the company of an Australian actress and fashion icon.

Ad

On Tuesday, Uniqlo held a special one-night showcase titled "The Art & Science of LifeWear" in New York at MoMA. The showcase featured partnerships with Toray, a Japanese materials company, and highlighted innovations made in fabric, technology, design and sustainability.

Uniqlo ambassadors Federer, Cate Blanchett posed alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, creative director Clare Waight Keller and other dignitaries from the Japanese company.

"UNIQLO celebrated “The Art and Science of LifeWear” at MoMA in New York," the post captioned. "This special one-night event showcased UNIQLO and Toray’s innovative technologies and global partnerships, featuring appearances by UNIQLO Brand Ambassadors @rogerfederer and Cate Blanchett, as well as Creative Director @clarewaightkeller.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The event also announced @kaws as Artist in Residence. By merging art and science, UNIQLO’s LifeWear continues its mission to enrich lives worldwide."
Ad

Roger Federer and Uniqlo signed a 10-year deal worth $300 million in July 2018. This comes after she parted ways with Nike after 20 years. Unlike Nike, Uniqlo is not centered around footwear only. The Japanese company is rooted in LifeWear.

Roger Federer meets Alexander Zverev and Joao Fonseca at Chase Center before Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Joao Fonseca. Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Roger Federer and Joao Fonseca. Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

From Friday to Sunday, the 2025 Laver Cup will be played between Team World and Team Europe in the San Francisco Bay Area. This will mark the first time the tournament is hosted on the West Coast.

Ad

Days before the tournament, Federer had touched down in San Francisco and made his way to Chase Center to greet top tennis stars. A video footage of him meeting Brazilian Joao Fonseca is doing the rounds on the internet. The tennis star considers Federer as his ideal and he took to his Instagram stories to reveal how his first meeting with the Swiss pro went.

Apart from that, Federer was also seen meeting German star Alexander Zverev while he was practicing at the arena for the upcoming Laver Cup.

Team Europe has assembled quite the roster, with names such as Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz on its roster. On the other end, Team World captain Andre Agassi has also bolstered his roster with Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications