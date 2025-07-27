PICTURES: Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka kick back and enjoy Coldplay concert in Miami

Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka experienced a magical Coldplay night as the Music of the Spheres took a stop in Miami on July 27, 2025. Williams, the iconic player-turned-businesswoman, was also in attendance at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris last month.

Ad

Serena Williams, one of the most legendary names in the sports world, made history as the only player to win a Career Golden Slam in singles and doubles. Her flair on the court made her the highest-paid woman athlete in 2016 and 2017, and also earned her multiple honors in her career. As she continues to inspire the up-and-coming generations with her legacy, the 43-year-old also expands her influence in the business world, especially investing in women's sports.

Ad

Trending

Williams turned her attention from career engagements to enjoying a Coldplay concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In a series of stories, the 23-time Grand Slam titlist, rocking a brown outfit and blonde curls, grooved to the beats of Viva La Vida. However, just midway through her lip sync to 'A Sky Full of Stars', instead of the expected beat drop, the band playfully paused the music, breaking momentum, and prompting an adorable reaction from Williams.

Ad

Serena Williams grooving to the songs of Coldplay; Instagram - @serenawilliams

Aryna Sabalenka, who is enjoying a little downtime before the American major, was also in attendance at the concert. She shared a video of the packed stadium, fans interacting with their Xylobands, and fireworks lighting up the sky. She even matched steps with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, who was on vacation in Mykonos with the Belarusian.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka enjoys Coldplay concert; Instagram - @arynasabalenka

The current World No. 1 had a tough loss at the grasscourt major in Wimbledon, losing to Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka made history by matching Serena Williams' feat at Wimbledon

Sabalenka at the Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka has not been having enough luck in the Grand Slam title matches. In the recent Wimbledon outing, she reached the semifinals and lost to Amanda Anisimova but walked away with 780 points. Despite not triumphing, she etched her name in the history of rankings by surpassing 12,000 points, the only woman after Serena Williams in 2015.

Ad

Sabalenka stands at 12,420 as she heads to the US Open for a title defense. Players like Iga Swiatek came close to 12,000 but fell short by a few points, reaching 11,695.

Williams earned 12,721 during the 2015 US Open, but her ranking dropped to 11,501 after a semifinal exit from Flushing Meadows that year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More