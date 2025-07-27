PICTURES: Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka kick back and enjoy Coldplay concert in Miami

Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka experienced a magical Coldplay night as the Music of the Spheres took a stop in Miami on July 27, 2025. Williams, the iconic player-turned-businesswoman, was also in attendance at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris last month.
Serena Williams, one of the most legendary names in the sports world, made history as the only player to win a Career Golden Slam in singles and doubles. Her flair on the court made her the highest-paid woman athlete in 2016 and 2017, and also earned her multiple honors in her career. As she continues to inspire the up-and-coming generations with her legacy, the 43-year-old also expands her influence in the business world, especially investing in women's sports.
Williams turned her attention from career engagements to enjoying a Coldplay concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In a series of stories, the 23-time Grand Slam titlist, rocking a brown outfit and blonde curls, grooved to the beats of Viva La Vida. However, just midway through her lip sync to 'A Sky Full of Stars', instead of the expected beat drop, the band playfully paused the music, breaking momentum, and prompting an adorable reaction from Williams.
Aryna Sabalenka, who is enjoying a little downtime before the American major, was also in attendance at the concert. She shared a video of the packed stadium, fans interacting with their Xylobands, and fireworks lighting up the sky. She even matched steps with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, who was on vacation in Mykonos with the Belarusian.
The current World No. 1 had a tough loss at the grasscourt major in Wimbledon, losing to Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.
Aryna Sabalenka made history by matching Serena Williams' feat at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka has not been having enough luck in the Grand Slam title matches. In the recent Wimbledon outing, she reached the semifinals and lost to Amanda Anisimova but walked away with 780 points. Despite not triumphing, she etched her name in the history of rankings by surpassing 12,000 points, the only woman after Serena Williams in 2015.
Sabalenka stands at 12,420 as she heads to the US Open for a title defense. Players like Iga Swiatek came close to 12,000 but fell short by a few points, reaching 11,695.
Williams earned 12,721 during the 2015 US Open, but her ranking dropped to 11,501 after a semifinal exit from Flushing Meadows that year.