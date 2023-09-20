"Playing around with the extra batter" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows off new pancake art ft. daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams' husband, proudly showed off his latest pancake art dedicated to their daughter Olympia.

Ohanian often shares glimpses of his home-bound shenanigans with Olympia. The father-daughter duo routinely get crafty by delving into making imaginative designs on pancake batters with vivid colours.

The 40-year-old flaunted their newest take on the pancake-making tradition on Wednesday. Ohanian uploaded a picture of a design with the five-year-old’s name creatively written on it.

“Playing around with the extra pancake batter”, wrote Alexis Ohanian on his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian via Instagram Story

Williams and Ohanian have never shied away from sharing candid and cherished moments with their daughters on social media.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were blessed with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on 1 September 2017. The duo also got married shortly after this in November the same year. The couple welcomed their second child, a girl named Adira River, on 22 August 2023.

The former World No. 1 hung up her racquet in September 2022 at the US Open, where she went as far as the third round before failling to Ajla Tomljanovic. Since then, Williams has immersed herself in her business ventures.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter Olympia as the inspiration behind Angel City FC

2019 Hopman Cup - Day 6

Alexis Ohanian, Tech entrepreneur and husband of Serena Williams, revealed recently that his daughter Olympia running around in USWNT-star Alex Morgan’s jersey inspired him to invest in Angel City FC.

Ohanian has always been a strong advocate for women’s sports. Williams and him together invested in Angel City FC, which became a part of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022.

He recently opened up about the time he got inspired to invest and co-found the Los Angeles-based soccer team.

“A big part of the reason why I started Angel City FC was because Olympia was running around, this is 2019 in a Alex Morgan jersey," Ohanian said.

The 41-year-old also recalled his conversation with Williams about Olympia playing for the national team.

"Hey, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national team?' And without missing a beat, Serena said, 'Not until she's paid what she's worth.' And I said, 'Alright, challenge accepted'." he added.

Alexis Ohanian is also involved with a capital venture firm - '776' - that focuses on transforming the sports industry for the better.

