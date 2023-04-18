Spanish tennis pro Pablo Andujar has named his win against Roger Federer as the most memorable match of his career.

Andujar locked horns with Federer at the Geneva Open on May 18, 2021, which was the Swiss maestro's first match in more than two months. The Spaniard won the hard-fought Round of 16 contest in one hour and 52 minutes, coming back from 2-4 down in the deciding set to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at the Parc des Eaux-Vives.

It was the 37-year-old's fifth career win against a top 10 player, which also brought to an end Federer's 32-match winning streak on Swiss soil.

Looking back at his professional career, Andujar took pride in the fact that he could face a legend like Federer, let alone defeat him.

“To stay with one is very difficult, but surely the match with Federer, that is an impressive moment in my career, especially because it was at the end and because I had never played against Federer. Playing against him was already a dream, beating him was like a double dream,” he said in an interview with Punto de Break.

Andujar's sentiment echoed his words from the day he defeated Federer. Speaking to reporters after the win in 2021, he had said:

“As [far as wins, this is] number one for sure. To win a tournament could be more emotional, but this is something I think I will remember my whole life.”

Pablo Andujar, in the final leg of his career, hopes to retire in Valencia

Pablo Andujar at the 2022 Australian Open.

Pablo Andujar announced last year that 2023 will be his final season as a professional tennis player. The Spaniard, who has won four ATP titles and eleven Challenger trophies, took to social media and said:

“Every year it becomes more difficult for me to travel and that is why next year will be my last year as a professional player.

“I believe that my children deserve to be able to enjoy their father more (and I them), that they can be present on their birthdays and that the poor mother is not the one who is always left alone trying to find words when the little ones ask her why the father no this.”

Andujar was recently in action at the 2023 Barcelona Open, where he exited the tournament early following a 6-2, 7-5 defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Speaking to the media after the loss, he expressed his desire to retire at the Challenger tournament in Valencia, a city he now calls home.

“Honestly, I want to play the last game in Valencia, in the Challenger that we have organized since last year at the Valencia Tennis Club, there will be the real farewell,” Pablo Andujar expressed.

