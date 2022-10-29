"Playing great, making money, truly blessed" - Nick Kyrgios sums up his 2022 season and expresses his gratitude to fans

2022 has been a memorable season for Nick Kyrgios. The mercurial Aussie reached his first Major final in singles at Wimbledon and won his first Grand Slam title in doubles alongside childhood friend Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.

He also made a return to the top 20 in the ATP rankings and won the Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

Kyrgios took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of himself "chilling" at home with the following caption:

"I'm just chilling, back home taking it all in. 27, playing great tennis, making money, healthy, truly blessed."

Nick Kyrgios on his Instagram Story

"Me being a competitor, I want to see Novak there" - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic (L) and Nick Kyrgios with their respective trophies at Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic was unable to play at the 2022 Australian Open due to his vaccination status. But there is a good chance that he will be allowed to compete in the 2023 edition next January.

In a recent interview, Nick Kyrgios gave his take on the matter and mentioned that, as a competitor, he would like to see the 21-time Grand Slam champion in Melbourne.

“I hope he is here, for the sport. We just saw one of the legends leave the sport, Roger, and that’s going to be some shoes that no one is ever going to be able to fill," Kyrgios said.

"While Novak and Rafa [Rafael Nadal] are still around, we need these types of players. Otherwise, the people of Australia love the AO, Ash Barty brought us crowds, me and Thanasi [Kokkinakis] won it. We want to see the best players in the world there. Me being a competitor, I want to see Novak there," Kyrgios added.

The World No. 20 went on to say that Djokovic was part of the reason he played the sport and hoped that Australia "welcomes him with open arms."

“Of course, you want to have those guys there. He’s some of the reasons why I play," he continued. "As a kid, you want to play the best players in the world in the best stadiums. Hopefully, he is there. He’s had a rough run the last nine months and not being able to play here, play here, not being able to play here, hopefully, Australia welcomes him with open arms this time."

