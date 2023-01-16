British tennis sensation Jack Draper heaped praise on his opponent Rafael Nadal despite facing a first-round defeat at the 2023 Australian Open.

Draper put up a tough fight against the Spaniard before succumbing to cramping issues in a four-set loss at Melbourne Park on Monday. The Brit leveled the match at one set apiece, but 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal stepped up his level after that, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In his post-match press conference, Jack Draper seemed to be in awe of his opponent Rafael Nadal, saying that the Spaniard was an "iconic" player and a "real role model" and that it was a "privilege" to play against him.

"I mean, he's an iconic player, like I said before. The way he uses the spin on the forehand, the lefty patterns, the way he competes. I wasn't surprised by anything," Draper said.

"He's just an incredible player, incredible competitor, and a real role model. It was a real privilege to be out there with him. Hopefully, I get to play him again," he added.

"I almost felt that my tennis was right there, but it's just the cramp thing" - Jack Draper on what went wrong in the match against Rafael Nadal

Jack Draper pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 1.

Jack Draper then commented on what went wrong for him in the match against Rafael Nadal, saying that he initially felt in control of the match in the first two sets, but things went south for him when he started getting cramps.

"I mean, I almost felt at the beginning of the third that my tennis was right there. I almost felt like I was in control of the match at that point. The first set's always tough. I've never been on court with Rafa before. The second set, I sort of calmed down and started playing really well," Draper said.

"Yeah, if I would have carried on that way, who knows. But, again, it's just the cramp thing," he added.

Jack Draper continued by saying that he will now focus on healing from his current physical condition, noting that it is the most important thing in his game that will propel him to the next level.

"Obviously, this physical thing is going to take time. It's going to take patience. But I'm fully aware of that and I'm willing to do everything I can to put myself in a great place moving forward," Draper said.

"I suppose maybe I'll have to figure something out and try and get that in because that is the most important thing in my tennis right now that's going to get me up to the next level," he added.

