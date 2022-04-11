"Playing against World No. 1 is amazing for me, hope to meet him in the quarterfinals" - Carlos Alcaraz on potential Novak Djokovic Monte-Carlo clash

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed that he hopes to play Novak Djokovic for the first time in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. The 18-year-old said it would be "amazing" to face the World No. 1 and thinks it could be a "great match."

Alcaraz could meet the great Serb in the last eight of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament this week. It would be the Spaniard's first encounter with a player at the top of the ATP rankings.

The World No. 11 is going into the tournament on a six-match winning streak after claiming his maiden Masters 1000 crown at the Miami Open earlier this month. He holds a superb 18-2 record in 2022, having also won the Rio Open and reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

The Murcian will face either Sebastian Korda or Botic van de Zandschulp in his first ever match in Monte-Carlo.

Speaking on an episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Alcaraz discussed a potential first clash with the 20-time Grand Slam champion in Monaco.

"Well, I don't want to be in a rush, you know," Alcaraz said. "I just focus on the first round. Yeah, looking for the first round first, but obviously it could be a great match against Novak. Playing against No. 1 of the world is amazing for me. Hope to play well in the first round. Hope to meet him in the quarterfinals."

The 18-year-old also spoke about making his Monte-Carlo debut and reflected on his Miami Open triumph.

"Playing here [in Monte-Carlo] is so good. Before the [first] training [session] I took a photo for the view, the sea, and yeah it is pretty cool. (On winning Miami) It was really special for me, I mean I had time to celebrate with my friends, family at home for a couple of days. But now it's time to be focused on claycourt, on first Masters 1000 on clay in Monte-Carlo."

Novak Djokovic will play his second event of the 2022 season in Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic arrives for a practice session at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic will compete for just the second time this year at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, which started on Sunday. The 34-year-old was beaten by Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February in his only other appearance so far this season.

Prior to that, Djokovic had not featured since helping Serbia reach the semifinals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals in December. The Serb will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first match in Monte-Carlo after the unseeded Spaniard beat Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday.

The World No. 1 has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice previously - in 2013 and 2015.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Do you think he could occupy the top spot for more months without vaccination? 🤔



#NovakDjokovic #MonteCarlo #Tennis #Vaccination World No.1 Novak Djokovic is feeling lucky to occupy the top spot even after playing only 1 event and winning 1 match in first 100 days of 2022Do you think he could occupy the top spot for more months without vaccination? 🤔 World No.1 Novak Djokovic is feeling lucky to occupy the top spot even after playing only 1 event and winning 1 match in first 100 days of 2022 👏Do you think he could occupy the top spot for more months without vaccination? 🤔#NovakDjokovic #MonteCarlo #Tennis #Vaccination https://t.co/0iCptxD0Mv

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala