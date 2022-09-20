"Please keep showing Roger Federer's face" - Tennis fans in raptures after Stefanos Tsitsipas posts iconic photograph ahead of Laver Cup

Roger Federer will be seen in action for the last time at the upcoming Laver Cup this weekend (September 23-25).

Federer had earlier announced that the tournament, which he conceived and helped start in 2017, would also serve as the stage on which he would bid farewell to the sport.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will be representing Team Europe in the 2022 edition of the tournament, was photographed alongside Federer and Bjorn Borg, who has captained the team since the inaugural edition in Prague.

Tennis fans were delighted with the epic photograph and showered the Greek with love for posting the image.

ForeveRFed @FedGirlForever

"I have never loved Stef more than I love him now. Thank youuuuuu. I know this week you will be one of us Stef, please keep showing Roger's face," a fan wrote.

"I have never loved Stef more than I love him now. Thank youuuuuu. I know this week you will be one of us Stef, please keep showing Roger's face," a fan gushed.

One fan chose to describe the image of the three players from three different generations as "iconic."

"What a picture! Iconic!" they wrote.

The fact that Roger Federer was all smiles was reason enough for fans to rejoice despite the disappointment of his impending farewell.

"You look so happy that makes me happy. Enjoy!" a fan tweeted.

Some fans added a hilarious twist by asking Tsitispas to donate his knees to the 41-year-old so he could continue playing.

"Give Roger your knees," a fan wrote.

"Can you donate him your knees?" another added.

Emotional fans also shed tears upon seeing the adorable image of the three tennis greats in one frame.

"I'm crying, let's go Team Europe," a fan wrote.

"I promised I wouldn't cry, I'm crying," another added.

Unsurprisingly, Roger Federer's ardent fans are still clinging to the hope that the Swiss maestro will reconsider his decision to retire and are hoping that Tsitsipas can convince him to do the same.

"Can you tell Roger to stay," a fan wrote.

The 2022 edition of the Laver Cup promises to be the most successful yet on account of Roger Federer's retirement announcement

Team Europe at the 2021 Laver Cup

Organized by Roger Federer's TEAM8 agency, the Laver Cup began in 2017 with the inaugural edition being held in Prague. The second edition was played in Chicago while Geneva played host in 2019. After a COVID-induced postponement in 2020, Boston was chosen as the venue last year.

Team Europe, captained by Swedish tennis great Bjorn Borg, have defeated John McEnroe's Team World in every single chapter of the competition played thus far.

Team World will comprise of Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, and Jack Sock.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray will team up with Federer for Team Europe.

Tennis fans all around the world will be eager to get one final glimpse of the Swiss legend in action at the O2 Arena in London this weekend before he calls time on his glorious career.

