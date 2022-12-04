“Please, sir, can I just please listen to your song?” - When Naomi Osaka explained how she pleaded with boyfriend Cordae to listen to his music

Naomi Osaka has always taken an active interest in the music released by her boyfriend Cordae. The two young stars have been in a relationship since 2019.

Osaka once revealed that she got to listen to Cordae's unreleased music before anyone else could, but had to plead with her boyfriend before he finally obliged.

"Yeah. But he had to warm up to me. And I had to do a lot of pleases. 'Please, sir, can I just please listen to your song?' Eventually he let me listen to his music, which I feel really grateful and honored about, to be honest. He’s a perfectionist, and I think that’s sort of what I am too. So maybe that’s why we get along," the four-time Grand Slam champion told GQ.com as part of an interview in 2021.

The American rapper reportedly met Naomi Osaka during an NBA game involving the Los Angeles Clippers, although he was unaware that she was a tennis player back then.

Cordae cheered the Japanese star all the way to the 2020 US Open title as their relationship blossomed further.

Following speculation surrounding a possible break-up in August, Naomi Osaka took to social media to rubbish the rumors.

People really just believe anything and run with whatever lol," she wrote.

"I just felt super overwhelmed" - Naomi Osaka turns the clock back on her 2018 US Open win

Naomi Osaka's stunning triumph at the 2018 US Open will be remembered for a variety of reasons.

While the New York crowd vociferously backed Serena Williams, who was in search of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, young Osaka had other ideas.

Even as Williams took on the chair umpire, who penalized her for receiving coaching and subsequently for throwing her racquet, the 20-year-old retained her composure en route to a memorable 6-2, 6-4 win over her idol.

As part of the interview with GQ magazine, Noami Osaka described what it meant for her to be playing against Williams and just how overwhelmed she was during and after the stormy encounter.

"Well, I always think of all my matches as a tennis match, no matter who I play. And it’s weird, but as a kid, I always dreamed of playing Serena in the finals," Osaka said. "So for me it felt like just a huge accomplishment to even be there in the first place. I was just going into it thinking it was a tennis match. And then I feel like everything after was something that I could have never prepared for. And I just felt super overwhelmed. Even during the trophy ceremony, I was overwhelmed."

