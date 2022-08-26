"Politics win again"- Mardy Fish condemns Novak Djokovic's exclusion from 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic confirmed his absence from the 2022 US Open on Thursday after failing to secure any respite from the country's ban on entry of unvaccinated individuals. The uncertainty surrounding his participation attracted a range of reactions from fans and pundits, with former American pro Mardy Fish deeming the Serb's exclusion from the New York Major as a political ramification.

Djokovic, who has denied taking the vaccine against COVID-19, is set to miss his second Grand Slam of the season after the Australian Open. The 2021 US Open finalist was last seen in action during his titular run at Wimbledon and will have to wait until next year to compete for a 22nd Major title.

Mardy Fish, amongst several others, was disappointed at how one of the greatest players in the sport was refused a chance at creating history in New York. Fish took to Twitter to condemn the Serb's expulsion from the tournament.

"Politics win again. Sorry Champ @DjokerNole," the former World No. 7 wrote on Twitter.

While announcing his withdrawal from the US Open, Novak Djokovic thanked his fans for their persistent support whilst he tried to ensure his participation. He finally conveyed his best wishes to the rest of the field at the tournament.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again," Djokovic wrote on social media.

The former World No. 1's exit makes Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic the 32nd seed and his place will be filled by a lucky loser in the main draw.

US Open main draw unveiled soon after Novak Djokovic withdrawal, Rafael Nadal starts as 2nd seed

Rafael Nadal is the second seed at the 2022 US Open

Djokovic's absence has left Rafael Nadal as the only member of the fabled 'Big 3' in the main draw. The Spaniard finds himself in the bottom half as the second seed and will take on Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in the first round. Top seed Daniil Medvedev will begin his title defense against USA's Stefan Kozlov.

Last year's triumphant qualifier Emma Raducanu will open the proceedings against seasoned veteran Alize Cornet, who will be making her record-breaking 63rd consecutive Grand Slam appearance. Serena Williams will commence her final campaign at Flushing Meadows against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.

This edition marks the return of Dominic Thiem to New York after lifting his maiden Grand Slam title in 2020. He is slated to take on No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the opening round.

