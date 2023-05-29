Former World No. 1 Mats Wilander believes that a potential clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the ongoing French Open could go in the Serb's direction.

Djokovic entered the Roland-Garros in search of a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam singles title, looking to add to the French Open titles he won in 2016 and 2021.

The Serb began his quest in Paris with a commanding first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic. He defeated the American in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(7-1).

Djokovic's path to the title, however, will not be easy, as he will face stiff competition from World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz. The duo could meet in the semi-finals after they were drawn in the same half of the tournament. The 20-year-old Spaniard is chasing his first Grand Slam title on clay and his second Major overall.

Mats Wilander told Eurosport that he believes that if Carlos Alcaraz plays at his best, it would be challenging for anyone to defeat him. However, he added that Novak Djokovic possesses the ability to make Alcaraz doubt himself and commit unforced errors.

"I think if Alcaraz plays his best tennis, I think that it would be very difficult for anyone to beat him. But you have to make him play worse, and I think Novak Djokovic is one of the few guys that can actually, somehow, make Alcaraz doubt himself, make Alcaraz come up with unforced errors which he doesn't do against other players," Wilander said.

Wilander believes that Djokovic will have enough match practice before potentially facing Alcaraz. While acknowledging the challenge of playing against a younger opponent, Wilander still considers the 36-year-old as the favorite in the matchup due to his experience and skill.

"He is going to get five matches before he runs into Alcaraz - that's enough practice for Djokovic. Yes, it's uncomfortable because you can be blown off the court by Alcaraz - that's just the name of the game, that's being 36 years old against a 20-year-old. That's always been the case but Novak - I think he is the favourite in my eyes," he said.

"I think he can play until he's 40 years old" - Mats Wilander on Novak Djokovic

The Serb pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Two

According to Mats Wilander, Novak Djokovic's humility is a significant factor in his ability to continue performing at a high level. Wilander believes that the Serb's focus on taking each day as it comes contributes to his sustained success.

"When you talk to Novak, he's so humble these days. I actually think that is the main reason why he is able to keep going, because he does take it day by day," he said.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner added that Djokovic has the potential to continue playing professional tennis until he reaches the age of 40.

"I think he can play until he's 40 years old, he looks so young and is so fresh. He's keen, he's motivated - even in interviews with me!" Wilander said.

Novak Djokovic will next face Marton Fucsovics in the second round on Wednesday (May 31).

