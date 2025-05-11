Pregnant Caroline Wozniacki shares adorable scene of daughter Olivia stealing her bag for night out with baby brother James in tow

Caroline Wozniacki shared an adorable scene from her life as a mother to 3-year-old Olivia and 2-year-old James. She described a moment where Olivia stole her bag for a night out with her brother in tow.

The former World No. 1 hung up her racket in 2020 and later returned to the WTA tour in 2023. However, her comeback was short-lived due to her struggle with rheumatoid arthritis. Since then, she has kept her fans updated with pictures of family outings and events.

Wozniacki shared a picture on her Instagram story that showed her daughter Olivia carrying a bag that appeared to be an Hermes Birkin ostrich-skin tote. Olivia trotted in her pajamas barefoot in a hallway in the picture with her brother crawling on the floor to follow his sister.

Caroline Wozniacki described the scene by captioning the picture:

"She walks into my room grabs my bag and goes, i'm ready for tonight ."

Screengrab from Wozniacki's Instagram @carowozniacki

The 2018 Australian Open champion announced her third pregnancy with husband David Lee on social media on April 7. She also shared a couple of pictures of the former NBA All-Star moving boxes as the couple appeared to change residence or make room to welcome the newest addition to their family.

Caroline Wozniacki celebrated her husband David Lee's 42nd birthday

Caroline Wozniacki with husband David Lee and daughter Olivia. Image: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki wished her husband, David Lee, a happy 42nd birthday on Instagram on April 29. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and are parents to 2- and 3-year-olds.

Wozniacki shared a three-picture carousel giving a glimpse of their special day spent with their family on a beach. In one of them, she could be seen wearing an all-white dress, holding hands with her husband, and looking at their children, who were building a sandcastle. She captioned it:

"Happy birthday @davidlee ! May this year make all of your wishes and dreams come true! We love you so much❤️🎂🥳"

Lee was prompt to reply:

"Thank you wifey! Excited to spend it with you and the kiddos, I love you ❤️"

Other pictures showed Lee posing separately with each of his children in a different location while smiling into the camera. David Lee has spent most of his basketball career playing for the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

He won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and eventually hung up his boots in 2019. The couple wed the same year in Italy, with many high-profile guests, including 23-time champion Serena Williams, in attendance.

