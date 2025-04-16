Pregnant Caroline Wozniacki gushes over ‘hot’ husband David Lee as former NBA star carries out his duties ahead of baby No. 3

Caroline Wozniacki shared a lighthearted moment of her husband David Lee moving boxes as the family gets ready to welcome baby No. 3. The Danish tennis star and her former NBA player husband are parents to daughter Olivia and son James.

Ad

Wozniacki shared a couple of posts on Instagram where she showed off how her husband was carrying boxes as the family seemingly prepared to move somewhere. The first image, where she showed several boxes wrapped up and ready to move, the Dane captioned it:

"Another day another move"

The next image featured former Florida Gators and New York Knicks star Lee carrying those boxes. Wozniacki playfully captioned it:

"The movers have gotten a lot hotter over the years"

Ad

Trending

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @carowozniacki)

Wozniacki and Lee are preparing for another joyous moment in their life as they get ready to welcome their third child. They announced the big news on social media.

Ad

Caroline Wozniacki announced her pregnancy amid a mysterious absence from the WTA Tour

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki won the Australian Open title in 2018 and got married to David Lee in 2019. In a surprise move, the Danish star retired from the sport after the 2020 Australian Open.

Ad

Wozniacki wanted to focus on her family, which grew to three as the couple welcomed daughter Olivia in 2021. A little over a year later, they were overjoyed again to welcome their son James.

Wozniacki then shocked the tennis world by announcing her comeback in 2023. She had complete support from her husband as the Dane played during the North American hardcourt swing in 2023. She continued playing until the 2024 US Open but took a lengthy, mysterious hiatus after that.

Ad

Months later, Wozniacki announced the good news about her pregnancy, which explained her absence from the tour. She shared a family portrait on Instagram with her daughter holding an ultrasound image of the third child.

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon!" Wozniacki captioned the post.

Ad

Several personalities from the tennis world congratulated the family.

"Congrats!!!!! Can’t wait to see another beautiful baby made by you guys 😂 ❤️," Eugenie Bouchard commented.

"No wayyyyyyy unstoppable 😻 big congrats ♥️," Karolina Pliskova wrote.

"Congratulations!!!!! 😍 ❤️," Heather Watson wrote.

This time, however, Wozniacki has not made any official statements regarding her tennis career. She remains an active member of the WTA Tour, and it remains to be seen if there will be any further developments on that front.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More