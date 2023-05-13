Naomi Osaka has firmly dismissed concerns regarding her career post-pregnancy, while also highlighting the gender bias she perceives in the treatment of female athletes compared to male athletes with children.

Osaka announced that she was expecting her first child with long-time boyfriend Cordae on January 11, three days after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. The couple met by chance at an LA Clippers game in 2019.

On May 13, Naomi Osaka took to social media and shut down concerns over her career after the birth of her child. She suggested that the concerns be redirected to male athletes with children who are "significantly less accomplished" than her.

"Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career- There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though," she tweeted.

The four-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that while it was not her intention to turn the issue into a gender debate, it was important to acknowledge the reality of the situation.

"Not trying to make this a male and female thing but let’s be fr," she continued.

"I want to try to win the Olympics next year"- Naomi Osaka reveals comeback goals post-maternity break

Naomi Osaka giving an interview

In an interview with a Japanese sports journalist, Naomi Osaka revealed that she intends to compete at the 2024 Australian Open and expressed her optimism about her post-pregnancy career.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year. For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year," Osaka said.

She added that with her due date falling in either June or July, she would have six months to prepare prior to her comeback in Australia.

"The baby is due in June or July, so I have August, September, October, November and December. I have almost six months," she added.

The former World No. 1 also stated that she would like to win eight more Grand Slam titles, to add to her current tally of four Major titles. She also expressed her desire to clinch the Olympic gold medal, ideally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I want to try to win the Olympics next year," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka last competed on the WTA tour at the Japan Open in Tokyo back in September, withdrawing from her Round of 16 match due to an injury.

