"Pretty!" - Elena Rybakina's sister Anna and golf superstar Nelly Korda gush over Kazakh's sight-seeing pictures from Paris

Elena Rybakina received compliments from her elder sister Anna and golf superstar Nelly Korda for Kazakh's pictures from an outing in Paris. The 2022 Wimbledon champion is exploring the French capital while enjoying her off time.

Nelly Korda is an American golfer and the sister of World No. 28 Sebastian Korda. Anna Rybakina is the elder sister of Elena and is often seen supporting the World No. 4 during her matches.

Rybakina is currently enjoying her time off in the French capital after her surprise French Open exit. She visited the Eiffel Tower, and Arc de Triomphe on her 'day off'. The Kazakh recently posted pictures of her outing in Paris on Instagram. She was seen sporting a black top, blue denim jeans, and a jacket.

Elena Rybakina, for her pictures, received compliments from her close ones. Her elder sister commented under Rybakina's Instagram post with a bunch of emojis. Nelly Korda also commented on the Instagram post of the 24-year-old. The golfer termed the tennis player as "pretty".

"Pretty pretty!"

Elena Rybakina crashed out of the 2024 French Open with a shocking loss to Jasmine Paolini. The 28-year-old Italian defeated the Kazakh 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and three minutes to reach the semifinal of the Roland-Garros. This was the fourth encounter between the duo, in which both have won twice.

Rybakina, before the French Open, had a very fruitful 2024 season, in which she won three titles, including her triumphs at the Brisbane International, Abu Dhabi Open, and Stuttgart Open. On the contrary, she also faced many health issues this season, which forced her to withdraw from multiple tournaments.

"She was aggressive from the first ball" - Elena Rybakina reflects on her French Open loss to Jasmine Paolini

Elena Rybakina(L) and Jasmine Paolini(R) at the 2024 French Open

Elena Rybakina reflected on her surprise loss to Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. Rybakina in the post-match press conference, commented on her performance against the Italian.

The Kazakh credited Paolini for her aggressive play and accepted that it was not a good day at the office. She was quoted as saying:

"Well, yeah, it’s definitely not the greatest day. She played really well. She started much better. She was moving good. I started a bit slow, and she was aggressive from the first ball. Then I was just trying to find my game, which was always I would step back and I was trying to fight through, but in the end, yeah, as you say, it’s not the greatest day in the office. I was close, but she won."