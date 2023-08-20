"Pride of Spain" - Carlos Alcaraz congratulates women's football team on winning the World Cup

Carlos Alcaraz was ecstatic at the Spain women's football team being crowned at the World Cup, going by his latest Instagram story.

The men's World No. 1, who is currently competing at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, posted a story on Instagram to congratulate La Roja, who won Spain its first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup title since the inception of the tournament.

In his story, Carlos Alcaraz called the women's team the "Pride of Spain" in his native language.

"Congratulations Champions! Pride of Spain," Alcaraz wrote along with a trophy emoji

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story

Spain defeated England by a scoreline of 1-0 in what was a nerve-wracking affair for both teams at the Sydney Olympic Park in Australia. The winning goal was scored by Olga Carmona in the 29th minute. Both teams were bidding to win their first FIFA Women's World Cup laurel.

Spain drew first blood in the match as Carmona picked up a pass from her teammate Mariona Caldentey inside the box, before delicately hitting a grounded shot into the corner to give La Roja a 1-0 lead.

Carlos Alcaraz's peers Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza also took to social media to congratulate Spain for their brave performance in the World Cup final.

Carlos Alcaraz looking to cap off a perfect day for Spain by winning 2023 Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic pose at the 2023 Wimbledon trophy ceremony

Alcaraz will be looking to end this weekend on a very bright note for Spanish tennis fans, as he faces off against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

The Spaniard previously defeated the Serb in a scintillating five-set championship match at Wimbledon last month, coming from a set down to deny his much more experienced opponent 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Having said that, the 20-year-old has played far from his best since his breakout SW19 triumph.

The two-time Major winner put up an erratic display to lose to USA's Tommy Paul in the last eight at Toronto last week. He has not played much better in Cincinnati this week but has gotten by on his immense mental strength, winning all four of his matches thus far in three laborious sets to reach the Cincinnati final.

Although the World No. 1 leads Djokovic 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings, it is the Serb who comes into the summit clash as the overwhelming favorite. The 36-year-old has had a starkly different Cincinnati campaign compared to Alcaraz, not having dropped a single set en route to the final.