Priscilla Hon confirms she and Karolina Muchova will partner again soon after success in China, shares fond memories from Beijing run

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 08, 2025 21:42 GMT
2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty
Priscilla Hon and Karolina Muchova at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

Priscilla Hon recently confirmed that she and Karolina Muchova will team up again after their successful campaign at the China Open. Along with this, the former also shared glimpses of her time at the tournament.

Both players' latest appearance on the court was at the China Open, where they partnered at the women's doubles tournament. Delivering dominant performances throughout the tournament, they reached the semi-finals, where they locked horns with Fenny Stollar and Miyu Kato. However, they fell short of advancing to the finals after a walkover due to the Aussie's foot injury in the semifinal round.

Shortly after this, the Australian shared a carousel of pictures of her time at the China Open on her Instagram profile. In the ninth slide of her post, she shared a picture of two polaroids of her and Muchova in Beijing, and highlighting this picture, she confirmed that both of them will team up soon, writing in the caption:

"9. #muchon will be back."

Along with this, she shared pictures of her having coffee, her time at the court with fans, her visiting restaurants with Muchova, and much more. Explaining all the pictures, she penned a caption that read:

"Beijing you were special in so many ways 直到明年 ✨🧧 Ningbo next 📍 1. Dirty coffee please 😏 (actual name of a coffee here) 2. Under the lights 💡 3. Fans here are something 🫶🏼🇨🇳 4. @jobeyhon doing her thing 🎨 5. Yay 🙈 6. @karolinamuchova discovers she does like duck if its Michelin star ⭐️🙃 7. Love having you guys on the side 🥹🤍 8. Coffee hangs ☕️ 9. #muchon will be back ✌🏼10. ♠️11. Peking duck pancakes are a must 🤤😋" wrote Priscilla Hon.
Despite bowing out of the US Open, her run till the third round helped Hon complete her best-ever run at a Grand Slam event.

When Priscilla Hon opened up about her 2020 injury

After winning the third Grand Slam main draw of her career at the 2025 US Open and first since the Australian Open, Priscilla Hon sat for a conversation at the press conference. Here, she opened up about the hip injury she sustained in 2020, which kept her out of the season for a year.

Revealing how her doctor doubted if she would ever be able to play pro tennis after this injury, which the latter said is usually sustained in motorbike accidents.

“I didn’t realise how bad it was. I initially did it and I thought I had hurt my hamstring. I went in thinking I’ll be fine in a week or something and then (the doctor) is like, ‘I don’t know how you have done this. I only see this happen in motorbike accidents.’ And I’m like, ‘What is this?’. He’s like, ‘I don’t know if you’ll be able to play professional tennis and be moving like (an athlete) again,'" said Priscilla Hon (via Fox Sports).

She further revealed that after this news, she cried and went directly to an alcohol shop, where she had a bottle of wine. However, Priscilla Hon is now back on the court and recently competed at the US Open, where she couldn't advance further than the third round after losing to Ann Li.

