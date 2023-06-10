"Proud of you" - Novak Djokovic shows support as young singer, who wrote his anthem aged 10, makes it big

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic expressed his support for singer-songwriter Zia Victoria, who performed live at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, June 9.

Victoria is a rising artist from New York, with a unique style of blending pop, soul, rock, and blues. She collaborated with Djokovic, writing and performing a song for his educational foundation in 2019.

Victoria wrote the song because she wanted to collect money for the organization by performing it on the streets of New York. She wrote the song at the young age of 10. The song was inspired by the Serb's childhood and his passion for education.

The 36-year-old shared a story on his Instagram account, with a video of Victoria singing and captioned it:

“Proud of you.”

He wrote on Instagram

Victoria then thanked him and congratulated him on his semi-final win against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open.

"Also very proud of you @djokernole", Victoria wrote on Instagram.

Zia Victoria on Instagram

The Serb reached his seventh French Open final after overcoming a spirited challenge from Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set thriller on Friday. The World No. 3 won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in three hours and 15 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Alcaraz impressed the crowd with his powerful shots and fearless attitude but suffered physically in the third set, which hampered his movement and performance.

Djokovic will face Casper Ruud in the final, who defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the second semi-final. The Serbian star is aiming for his third French Open title and a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam trophy.

How Novak Djokovic can become World No. 1 after reaching French Open final

The stakes are high for Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open final, where he will face Casper Ruud on Sunday, June 11.

The Serb is aiming to win his third trophy in Paris and achieve a historic feat of having at least three titles at each of the four Grand Slam events.

Besides that, the final will also decide who will be the World No. 1 and who will lead the ATP Finals race.

Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 rank and top the ATP Finals race if he defeats Casper Ruud in the final. But if Ruud wins, Carlos Alcaraz will stay at the top of the rankings and Daniil Medvedev will continue to lead the race.

In the live rankings, Djokovic (6,795 points) has already surpassed Medvedev at the second position and is only 380 points behind Alcaraz (7,175). If he wins, he will have a 420-point lead over the Spaniard.

In the live ATP race, the Serb is third (3,945 ranking points), trailing Alcaraz (4,175) and Medvedev (4,310). If he wins, he will have a 435-point advantage over the others. The Serb will also be close to securing his spot in the 2023 ATP Finals, which requires 6,635 points.

