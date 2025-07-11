"Pulling a Jannik Sinner on Jannik Sinner" - Fans react as Novak Djokovic skips practice session amid injury concerns ahead of Wimbledon SF vs Italian

Novak Djokovic is set to go up against Jannik Sinner for his semifinals clash at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. Ahead of his upcoming match, the Serb recently pulled out of his practice session on the grass courts, eliciting strong reactions from fans.

Djokovic has led a dominant campaign at Wimbledon so far. After easy wins in his opening round matches, the 38-year-old disposed of Alex de Minaur in his round of 16 encounter, before getting the better of Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals, despite suffering a scary fall during the game.

Now, Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in a repeat of the Roland Garros semifinals. Amidst injury concerns after his fall against Cobolli, the 24-time Grand Slam champion opted out of his scheduled on-site practice session at Aorangi Park on Thursday.

Reacting to the news, one fan on X wrote,

“Pulling a Sinner on Sinner.”

Another fan called opined that the Serb was playing ‘mind games’, writing,

“Mind games have started. Regardless, he will come with full force.”

Here is how other fans reacted to Djokovic cancelling his practice session:

“He really has no luck at all,” one fan wrote.

“This was to be expected. The hip problem is chronic,” another added.

“Perhaps this will get him the 10-20% boost he said he wished he had at the French Open semi,” one X user speculated.

“Goat of playing mind games,” yet another another fan commented.

Novak Djokovic opens up about his fall in quarterfinals against Flavio Cobolli

Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025(Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic's quarterfinals encounter against Flavio Cobolli got off to a shaky start. The Serb lost the first set, but eventually managed to claw his way back into the game to clinch a 6(6)-7, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

However, the 38-year-old suffered a nasty fall towards the end of the game, raising concerns about a potential injury. During his post-match press conference, Djokovic addressed the fall, saying,

“In terms of the fall, it was a nasty fall. It was very awkward. That happens on the grass. I've had quite a few of those throughout my grass court career, but obviously, you know, body is not the same today like it was before. So, I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I will feel tomorrow. So, let's see.”

Going into his semifinals match against Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic trails the Italian 4-5 in their head-to-head records. However, the Serb holds the upper hand on grass courts, having beaten his rival twice before at Wimbledon.

