"Pure evil" – Martina Navratilova stunned as Iranian authorities reportedly confirm death sentence for activist who is a mother of 1

Martina Navratilova shared her reaction to the Iranian authorities' reportedly announcing the death sentence for an activist, Sharifeh Mohammadi. The latter is also a mother of one child.

Navratilova, one of the most prominent names in the tennis community, is also known for her opinions on political agendas. She is frequently seen voicing her thoughts about political figures, such as Donald Trump, and other social issues. Most recently, she shared her thoughts on the reported news of the death sentence for an activist by the Iranian government.

On August 16, 2025, Branch 39 of Iran's Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence of the political prisoner, labor activist, and defender of women's rights, Sharifeh Mohammadi. This was shared by one of the users on X, emphasizing the seriousness of the matter, stating that this was an attack on women who wanted a better life for their child.

This post caught the attention of Martina Navratilova, who echoed the users' thoughts and expressed her dismay over the Iranian authorities, writing:

"Iranian regime is pure evil."

Martina Navratilova @Martina Iranian regime is pure evil

This isn't the first time Navratilova has openly shared her thoughts on social media, as she recently took a dig at Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's genocidal strategy in Gaza amid the ongoing Palestine war.

Martina Navratilova opens up about the murder of Israeli embassy staff members

The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas ambushed Israel, and the fatality rate reportedly hit 1200 while more than 250 people were taken hostage. This clash also affected the Americans, as it reportedly increased anti-Semitic incidents, and one of its consequences was an attack on Washington, D.C., where two Israeli embassy staff members were killed.

Following this incident, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Ted Deutch, made his feelings known about the murder, expressing sadness over the death of the two members. Taking to X, he penned an emotional note that read:

"Our hearts are broken. Words cannot adequately express our sorrow. We mourn with Sarah and Yaron’s families, their friends, and all who loved them."

Shortly after this post, Martina Navratilova also expressed her feelings about this incident, calling Hamas 'evil.' Voicing her frustration over this matter, she wrote on X:

"This is pure evil. Hamas are evil. Bombing civilians is evil. And this too, is evil."

Martina Navratilova @Martina This is pure evil. Hamas are evil. Bombing civilians is evil. And this too, is evil…

Martina Navratilova reacted to the US vice-president, JD Vance, being denied entry at a British countryside pub, The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. The staff members of the club executed a mutiny and said that they would stop working if Vance was allowed a reservation in the pub.

