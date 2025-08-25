"Pure propaganda... He didn't even hear the kid" - Fans slam US Open for 'ridiculous' post on Novak Djokovic's encounter with young fan at US Open

Fans recently took a swipe at the US Open tournament for ridiculing Novak Djokovic's encounter with a young fan at the US Open. Djokovic commenced his men's singles run at the 2025 edition against Learner Tien.However, during the match, a young fan walked towards the court, calling out to the Serbian star. He was trying to get Djokivc's autograph while waving his cap. Locked in his faceoff against Tien, the ATP tour No. 7, was not distracted by the kid. He was also in the middle of the conversation.However, the US Open official social media account shared the post and wrote a witty caption.&quot;Poor kid just wanted Novak's attention 😅.&quot;The US Open's remark did not sit well, and one of the fans called out the tournament for misleading.&quot;Ridiculous post by us open, pure propaganda. Who put this kid to fly free around... He didn’t even hear the kid!...even Novak has no eyes on his back...,&quot; the fan wrote.Another fan thought the criticism was unfair.&quot;Wow. Pretty low. Why do you hate him, surely without cause here, so much,&quot; the fan questioned.Another legend's fan justified Djokovic's side, stating that the noise in the packed arena was the reason Djokovic could not hear the kid.&quot;In all that noise how could would have noticed the little fan,&quot; the fan penned.Here are few more reactions:&quot;Why you tryna to make him look bad?! He didn’t even hear the kid,&quot; one of Djokovic's fans took a swipe.&quot;Nasty post,&quot; a fan simply chimed in.&quot;He probably didn't notice. Novak pays a lot of attention to these kinds of things. He has a big heart. Number 1 in this, too,&quot; another fan added.Later, Djokovic gave the young fan a towel and a kiss on the forehead.Novak Djokovic opens up about his first-round faceoff at the 2025 US OpenNovak Djokovic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)Novak Djokovic opened his singles run at Flushing Meadows in New York on Sunday night against Learner Tien. He earned the victory over the American with a 6-1, 7-6, (7-3), 6-2 scoreline. During the faceoff, the Serbian star took a medical timeout to treat a blister on his foot. Djokovic later stated that the encounter felt strange and said.&quot;I started great,&quot; said the seventh seed. &quot;Just over 20 minutes, first set, I felt really good. Then some long games to start the second set, and then I started to feel really (bad) - I don't know why. I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically.Novak Djokovic will next play against Zachary Svajda on August 27, 2925