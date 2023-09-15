"Put some f***ing respect on Aryna Sabalenka's name" - Tennis fans miffed with World No. 1 being called "woman" rather than by name in outburst clip

Aryna Sabalenka being referred to as "woman" instead of being addressed by her name, following her racket smash video after losing the 2023 US Open final, has sparked outrage among several tennis fans.

Sabalenka failed to secure her second Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows despite her initial dominance in the first set of the final. The Belarusian was outsmarted by Coco Gauff, who made a strong comeback and clinched a remarkable 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory, thus securing her first-ever Major title, that too on her home turf.

A video of Aryna Sabalenka went viral on social media after her defeat. The video captured the moment when the 25-year-old walked into the locker room, placed her racket kit on the ground, and in a fit of frustration, retrieved a racket and forcefully smashed it against the floor. She then walked over to a trash can in the corner of the room and discarded the broken racket.

A social media user shared the video of Sabalenka on their page and wrote:

"Woman beating floor with tennis racket reaction video frustrated angry meme."

Tennis fans were infuriated when the World No. 1 player was referred to as "woman" instead of being addressed by her name. One fan expressed that there was a need to show proper respect to Sabalenka by using her name.

"Put some f***ing respect on Aryna Sabalenka's name 😭 😭 ," a fan posted.

Another fan expressed their dissatisfaction with the way Aryna Sabalenka was being referred to, suggesting that she was being undermined despite her status as the World No. 1.

""Woman" is sending me like that's the World #1 😭 ," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I'm really proud of myself that all those years helped me to become World No. 1" – Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenk at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka ascended to the coveted position of World No. 1 after her remarkable performance as the runner-up in the US Open on Monday, September 11. With the achievement, she brought an end to Iga Swiatek's impressive 75-week-long debut reign.

Sabalenka has now joined an exclusive group of 28 other women who have achieved the prestigious No. 1 ranking in WTA history. She commenced her 2023 season by securing two consecutive titles: the Adelaide International 1 and her first-ever Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka featured in four other finals, including the US Open and the WTA 1000 Indian Wells, and won another title at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open.

After delivering a year's worth of exceptional performances, the Belarusian reflected on her remarkable achievement of attaining the coveted No. 1 ranking.

“Becoming a World No. 1, it's a huge improvement, and achievement, actually. I'm really proud of myself that all those years I have been working so hard helped me to become World No. 1,” Sabalenka said during a US Open press conference.

However, Aryna Sabalenka has made it clear that her quest does not conclude here. Despite currently enjoying a 1071-point lead over the World No. 2, Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka has set her sights on a loftier ambition - to conclude the year as the World No. 1.

“But, you know, for me it's more about end the year as World No. 1, not just like become No. 1 and then next week you're second. It's good so that I can say I have been World No. 1, but I really would like to finish the year as No. 1. That's why I'm still positive, and I'm still motivated,” she said.