"Put some respect": Casper Ruud shows concern for colleagues competing at Rio Open amid extreme heat

Casper Ruud, the ATP's fifth-ranked player, has used his social media platforms to give a shoutout to his fellow professionals. Ruud will be watching the Rio Open in Brazil this week, where his colleagues will be competing in temperatures exceeding 35 degrees. Ruud has recognized the extreme physical challenge the tournament presents.

Ad

The players were competing at the Australian Open a month ago in similar heat. At that tournament, they were protected by the organizer's HSS (Heat Stress Scale). The HSS provides a heat-rating scale from 1-5. When the needle hits "5", play is automatically suspended.

If the scale hits "4" in the first two sets of a match, women and juniors are provided with an extra 10-minute break. In five-set men's singles matches, a 1-minute break is added after the third set.

Ad

Trending

Ruud took to his X account to ask tennis enthusiasts to respect his colleagues as they toil away in the Brazilian heat. The Norwegian posted a screenshot of the temperature measured at 37 degrees and wrote:

"Put some respect on all of the players competing at @RioOpenOfficial this week! Possibly the toughest physical test you will find on the @atptour. Incredible effort!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the 2015 Rio Open, Rafael Nadal had complained about the heat and its effect on the quality of his tennis. He said (per Reuters):

"I think that this heat would affect any player, evidently these conditions are very complicated. These are extreme conditions, especially with the humidity involved too. If the temperatures do not drop, I will have to suffer and try to survive to the best of my ability, trying to do everything to the necessary standards so that the heat - surely it will affect me - but so that it affects as little as possible."

Ad

That year the temperatures reached 38 C (100 F), so the 37 degrees measured by Ruud is nudging close to that level. Ruud is now a significant presence on the tour; he's been as high as World No. 2, making him Norway's highest-ever ranked player. He's also been to three Major finals - the French Open in 2022 and 2023, and the US Open in 2022.

Casper Ruud is inching closer to a Major title after finishing runner-up three times

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Final Day - Source: Getty

Casper Ruud has finished second on three occasions, but only to two modern-day legends - Novak Djokovic and Nadal - and one future hall-of-famer, Carlos Alcaraz. The 26-year-old is in decent form. He reached the final in Dallas earlier this month, losing out to Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev leads the seeds in Rio. He'll be hoping the elements are kind to him as he attempts to win his 24th career title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback