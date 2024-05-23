Danielle Collins was disinclined to show off her French-speaking skill despite her interviewer’s repeated requests at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg. The interview hilariously concluded with her leaving the court without making an attempt.

Collins is contesting the WTA 500 in Strasbourg before her anticipated campaign at the 2024 French Open. Following a bye in the opening round, the third seed earned an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Wednesday, May 22.

In the on-court interview that followed, the interviewer made a special request, asking Danielle Collins to address the crowd in French.

"May be a few words in French? We can try? Few words in French? Can we try? Few words? French words? Do you want to try?" he asked.

The American wasn’t too pleased by the request. And although she reluctantly agreed at first, she soon hilariously called out the interview for putting her on the spot and seemingly rolled her eyes. The interviewer took the hint and spared her.

"Okay. Yeah. Let’s go," she said with a hesitant smile.

"Yeah. Put me on the spot, but okay," she added.

Danielle Collins on facing Clara Burel at WTA Strasbourg: "I have to kind of sit down and do my homework"

Through to the quarterfinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Danielle Collins faces home-hope Clara Burel for a spot in the semifinals on Thursday. Burel is into the last-eight following impressive victories over former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and defending champion Elina Svitolina.

Danielle Collins was asked to share her thoughts on her upcoming match-up against the Frenchwomen during her on-court interview. The American, who was initially not aware of her next opponent, noted that she would be doing her “homework” before their match, as they haven’t met before.

"I don’t believe we’ve played before. But yeah, she’s a great player and has had some great results this year. So I have to kind of sit down and do my homework," the 2022 Australian Open runner-up said.

Collins has produced some exceptional results in 2024, which happens to be her farewell season. The American won her maiden WTA 1000 at the Miami Open and followed it by winning her fourth career title at the Charleston Open.

Her hot streak continued on European clay, too. She reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open, where her 15-match winning streak was snapped by Aryna Sabalenka. The 30-year-old, though, didn't slow down after the setback. She reached her first Italian Open semifinal immediately after, falling to Sabalenka yet again.

Danielle Collins will hope to go all the way at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, where she has the opportunity to re-enter the top 10.