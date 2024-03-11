"Putting all the movie stars to shame"; "The biggest star is already there" -Fans react to Roger Federer's Oscars 2024 appearance with wife Mirka

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer's appearance at the Oscar Awards ceremony has captivated fans. He made his presence felt at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles for the 2024 Oscars alongside his wife Mirka.

The former world No. 1 looked chic in a classic tuxedo with a white coat, black bow tie, and black trousers. His wife Mirka complemented his outfit in a black dress with a white Peter Pan collar, matching buttons and white accents on the sleeves. The couple looked gorgeous as they posed together on the red carpet.

"Putting all the movie stars to shame roger rizz federer," a fan commented on X (formerly Twitter) on the Swiss's appearance.

Expand Tweet

"The biggest star is already there," another fan said. "Suddenly I care about this awards show," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans believed that Federer's wife Mirka, who is also a former tennis player, actually stole the show with her dazzling appearance that shadowed her husband's looks at the awards night.

"Mirka ate him up," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I don’t know why you’re there but your Wife looks Gorgeous," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"Her hair is stunning. Best look," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Some fans compared Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, to James Bond, the legendary fictional British spy who is known for his stunning and stylish looks.

"James Bond", a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"He looks like he is auditioning for James Bond 😍 not Complaining , HOT DAMN!", another added.

Expand Tweet

Federer, who usually competed at the Indian Wells tournament during this time of the year before his retirement, had remarked that he seized the opportunity to spend the night with the stars alongside his wife.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roger Federer promotes Laver Cup in San Francisco

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup San Francisco Launch for 2025

Roger Federer is in San Francisco as a part of his efforts to promote the Laver Cup, which will be hosted in the city in 2025. He visited NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, who has four championship rings to his name, and also met the team's head coach Steve Kerr.

The Swiss legend is a co-creator of the Laver Cup which pits six of the best men's tennis players from Europe against six of their competitors from the rest of the world. The three-day contest is held to honor Rod Laver, the only man to win two calendar-year Grand Slams in the Open Era.

Interestingly, Laver also lives in San Diego, California. Played on an indoor court, the Laver Cup rotates between Europe and the rest of the world's cities each year.

The first four editions of the Laver Cup were won by Team Europe (Prague 2017, Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019, and Boston 2021). Team World won the last two titles in London (2022) and Vancouver (2023). Laver Cup is set to be staged in Berlin in September this year.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins