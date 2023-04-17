Qinwen Zheng is looking forward to avenge her previous losses to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in their upcoming Stuttgart Open clash.

Zheng won her debut match at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, defeating lucky loser Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 41 minutes to set up a second-round match against top seed Swiatek.

Following that, Qinwen Zheng spoke at a press conference, admitting that the first time she met Swiatek on the WTA Tour, she had very little experience. But now that she has gained some, the Chinese hopes to play her best tennis against the Pole and avenge her previous defeats at the French Open and the San Diego Open last year.

"I think that gave me a lot of experience. First time when I meet her, she was No. 1 in the world, I was coming from nowhere. First time for me to play in that atmosphere," Zheng said.

"I think now I get little bit more experience. I wish in the next match I can have good performance. I want to show my best tennis. You know, in tennis you never know what's going to happen. That's the beauty things of tennis," she added.

"Seems like this time I'm good with everything, let's go for it" - Qinwen Zheng

Qinwen Zheng pictured at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 5.

Qinwen Zheng then discussed her San Diego loss to Iga Swiatek, stating that she was dealing with a bad ankle injury at the time but still continued to play, which she regrets to this day.

"Honestly, also San Diego is little bit tricky because I twist my ankle when I played the quallies there. I been through painful. Even though I won my first match, I still have pain in ankle. And after, I fight through the end, so I have to rest two weeks for my ankle. I think that's not the smart decision," Zheng said.

"But the next time I start to got little bit pain injure, for my body, health, is better to know what you have to do. I have a regret for that match because after I have to retire from the 1000 match, which is more important," she added.

However, the Chinese quickly added that she believes she is ready for everything this time and simply wants to go for the match and play to her full potential.

"But I think it's also good to fight until the end, of course, when your body is healthy. Seems like this time I'm good with everything. Let's go for it," Qinwen Zheng said.

Zheng and Swiatek's match will take place on Wednesday (April 19), following which the winner will most likely take on eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals.

