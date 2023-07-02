"Queen of Eastbourne" - Jessica Pegula and Pam Shriver react to Madison Keys winning her 2nd title at Rothesay International 2023

Jessica Pegula and Pam Shriver were both elated as they witnessed Madison Keys secure her second championship title at the 2023 Eastbourne International.

Keys emerged victorious at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne on Saturday, securing a 6-2, 7-6(13) win over Daria Kasatkina in the final. It took her one hour and 42 minutes, along with five match points, to clinch the title. Her dominance over Kasatkina was further solidified, as she now boasts an impressive 9-2 record against her.

The former World No. 7 had previously won at the grass-court event back in 2014. This win marked Keys' seventh career WTA Tour title, with three of them being conquered on the grass surface.

Jessica Pegula took to social media to extend her congratulations to her compatriot, Madison Keys, for her win in Eastbourne.

In her tweet, Pegula affectionately referred to Keys as the, "Queen of Eastbourne."

"Queen of Eastbourne," Pegula tweeted.

Replying to Pegula's tweet, seven-time Australian Open women's doubles winner Pam Shriver stated that a 31-shot rally and Keys had not always been synonymous. However, it proved to be the case during Keys' fifth and decisive match point.

"31 shot rally and Maddy have not always gone hand and hand but it did here! 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 ," Shriver tweeted.

"Being able to hold this trophy is absolutely amazing" - Madison Keys

Madison Keys at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne

Following her win over Daria Kasatkina, Madison Keys gave her thoughts on the match. She expressed that she loves competing in Eastbourne and the fact that she has triumphed here twice gave her immense pleasure.

"I love coming and playing in Eastbourne. Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories," Keys said.

The 28-year-old also added that if anyone had told both her and her fiance, ATP pro Bjorn Fratangelo, two weeks ago that this is where she would be, they would not have believed it.

According to Keys, it has been a challenging year for her, and being able to hold the Rothesay International trophy is truly incredible.

Madison Keys, who has been seeded No. 25 this year, will take on British wild card Sonay Kartal in the opening round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday, July 4.

Keys has previously reached the quarterfinals of the grasscourt Major back in 2015.

