Queen's Club 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Cinch Championships

The ongoing grasscourt action next shifts to London with the revered Queen's Club set to host the Cinch Championships, an ATP 500 tournament, from June 13-19.

Since its inception in 1889, the event continues to be a hot favorite among the top men's stars as they look to build their rhythm ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

The West Kensington club has seen legends John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Lleyton Hewitt, Andy Roddick, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, and Rafael Nadal lift the trophy on its lustrous green lawns. Home favorite Andy Murray is the most successful player at this tournament, having emerged victorious a record five times.

The Briton will return this year too in his quest for a record-extending sixth title. Given that he has reached the final at Stuttgart this week, the former World No. 1 is very much a top contender for the trophy once again.

Giving him tough competition will be the top two seeds, Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini. Although the French Open runner-up has thrived on both clay and hardcourt this year, Ruud is yet to prove his grasscourt credentials.

Berrettini, on the other hand, is a skilled grasscourter. Not only is he the defending champion at the Queen's Club, he also made it to his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year.

The Italian is playing his first tournament this week in Stuttgart after a gap of more than two months to recover from hand surgery. But the hiatus hasn't been able to dim the fighting spirit of the World No. 10, who is now back in yet another final on grass.

Last year's Queen's Club runner-up Cameron Norrie and 2019 Eastbourne titlist Taylor Fritz round out the top four seeds.

Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov, Marin Cilic, and Reilly Opelka have been seeded fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively.

Stan Wawrinka, Frances Tiafoe, Lorenzo Musetti, and Alexander Bublik are some of the other players in the draw to keep an eye on.

With some exciting matches in store at the Queen's Club, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to know ahead of the tournament:

Channel list for Cinch Championships at Queen's Club

Casper Ruud (R) with Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open

Amazon Prime Video & BBC - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Denmark - TV2.

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

