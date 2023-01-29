"Quest to vilify random people in tennis" - Dmitry Tursunov lashes out at Pam Shriver over her criticism of Elena Rybakina's coach

Dmitry Tursunov, who is currently coaching Belinda Bencic, believes Pam Shriver's criticism of Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov is highly uncalled for. Tursunov feels Shriver owes Vukov, who is "solely responsible" for Rybakina's success, an apology for lashing out at him over his infamous angry gestures during his ward's matches at the 2023 Australian Open.

Vukov has received widespread criticism for his gestures towards Rybakina, which started with her semi-final against Victoria Azarenka. As he was again seen expressing his anger by animatedly gesturing towards the Kazakh star during Saturday's final against Aryna Sabalenka, Shriver expressed her hope of seeing Rybakina find a new coach who 'respects' her.

"As I watch Rybakina try to win her second major in 7 months, I hope she finds a coach who speaks and treats her with respect at ALL times and does not ever accept anything less," Shriver wrote on social media.

Reacting to the same, Tursunov came out strongly in Vukov's defense and did not mince words in showing his dissent with Shriver's views on the incident involving Rybakina and Vukov. The Russian player-turned-coach accused Shriver of being on a quest to "vilify" people in tennis and "publicly insulting" Vukov was part of the same.

"Pam, I have respected you as an entity in tennis but lately I’ve seen you write a lot of questionable things," Tursunov wrote on Twitter.

"This one has to top it off. In your quest to vilify random people in tennis for odd reasons, you have openly and publicly insulted a man who is solely responsible for the fact that you even know who Elena Rybakina is."

He further opined that Shriver owes Vukov an apology, before declaring that the Croatian coach is extremely loyal to Elena Rybakina, calling him a great coach "in every sense of the word." According to Tursunov, every player would be lucky to have a coach like Vukov in their corner, before further laying strong criticism on Shriver.

"You have zero clue what you are talking about and at the very least owe a public apology to a man who is a great coach in every sense of that word," continued Tursunov.

"You’d be lucky to ever reach that level and every player would be lucky to have someone like that in their corner."

"The man is loyal to his player with every atom of his body and soul. It’s a shame you have proved time and time again that you are blind to see anything than bunch of gestures," he added.

"45 years in the game and I don’t know what I am talking about?" - Pam Shriver hits back at Dmitry Tursunov for criticism over row involving Elena Rybakina's coach

Pam Shriver is also currently a coach, working with Donna Vekic.

Responding to Dmitry Tursunov's strong critical words for her views on Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov, Pam Shriver suggested that she has been part of the pro tennis circuit long enough and has experienced many different things to know exactly what she says. Shriver also suggested that Tursunov would not have lashed out at her this way if she were a man.

"45 years in the game seeing and experiencing just about everything and I don’t know what I am talking about? Would you say that to Sam Shriver? I don’t think so and here lies one another problem," Shriver wrote to Tursunov.

Tursunov responded by sarcastically apologizing to Shriver.

Ahead of the final, which Elena Rybakina lost in three sets to Sabalenka, Vukov himself had also reacted to the criticism he has faced for his gestures. The Croatian said that he had to scream out certain things so that his message reached Rybakina in a loud stadium, saying he had simply been doing his job.

