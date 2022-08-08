"Rafa is constantly analysing the game; he often does something new or unexpected" - Mischa Zverev on Rafael Nadal

Mischa Zverev has said Rafael Nadal is always evolving his game, adopting surprise tactics against opponents to break their rhythm.

Nadal, 36, is one of the best players to have graced the sport. The record 22-time Major winner is undefeated in Grand Slams this year (19-0), winning titles at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

He was on the brink of a straight-sets defeat in the Australian Open final, trailing Daniil Medvedev by two sets. However, in a stunning reversal of fortunes, the 14-time Roland Garros winner turned the match on its head. A quintessential baseliner, Nadal surprised Medvedev - another baseliner - by throwing in serve and volleys en route to winning his second Australian Open title.

In an interview with tennis MAGAZIN, Zverev hailed Nadal for being unpredictable, adopting surprise tactics like a serve and volley to surprise his opponent. Zverev said that Nadal's tactics in this year's Australian Open final worked like a charm.

"The players, especially Medvedev, are preparing for long rallies. After serve and return, you play the point practically like a penalty. This is the tactic of building the point from behind. Rafa is constantly analysing the game, and he knows when it's wise to create moments of surprise. He often does something new or unexpected when he's behind," Zverev said.

After a very long game, advantage - deuce - advantage - deuce, he suddenly throws in a serve and volley," he added. "He does it when you don't expect it, in a stressful situation. Or he uses his stop, especially with the forehand. If Rafa was playing serve-and-volley all the time, it wouldn't work."

Rafael Nadal's 2022 season so far

Returning from a near six-month injury layoff, Rafael Nadal made his best-ever start to a season when he won the first 20 matches. That included title runs in Melbourne, the Australian Open and Acapulco.

The Spaniard's perfect start was ended by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. Nadal suffered a rib injury in that tournament, which forced him to miss Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Nadal endured early exits in Madrid and Rome - where he seemed afflicted by a toe issue. Nevertheless, the Spaniard dethroned defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals before beating Casper Ruud to win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

On his next stop at Wimbledon, Nadal reached a third-straight semifinal, improving to 35-3 on the year. However, an abdominal tear sustained during his five-set come-from-behind quarterfinal win over Fritz forced him out of a blockbuster last-four clash with Nick Kyrgios.

The Spaniard pulled out of the Canadian Masters last week after experiencing pain during practice.

