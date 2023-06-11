Rafa Nadal Academy shares special image of Spaniard posing in front of his 14 French Open titles ahead of 2023 final

No matter who wins the 2023 French Open final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud on Sunday, Rafael Nadal will remain the 'King of Clay'. He has won 14 titles at Roland Garros, more than any other tennis player at a single Grand Slam tournament.

On the day of the 2023 men's singles final, Rafael Nadal Academy posted a picture of the Spaniard posing with his trophies on social media.

"It’s more than a picture. It’s more than Rafa with his 14 Roland Garros trophies. It is an image that collects infinite memories, unique sensations, and moments that are part of the history of the sport. VAMOS Rafael Nadal," the caption said.

Nadal won his first Roland Garroos title in 2005, defeating Mariano Puerta, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5. He proceeded to win three more titles in a row, besting Roger Federer in all of them.

After Federer snuck in a title in 2009, Nadal dominated once again winning five French Open trophies in a row and bringing his tally up to nine.

Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic were victorious in 2015 and 2016, but Nadal came back hungry after that, winning the title in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

His last French Open title came in 2022 when he defeated this year's finalist Casper Ruud in the final, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

Including his 14 Roland Garros titles, the Spaniard has 22 Grand Slam titles in his cabinet. Novak Djokovic is currently at the same level, but he can one-up Nadal if he wins the 2023 French Open title on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal out of action for at least five months

Rafael Nadal during Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona

Rafael Nadal has recently undergone surgery on his left psoas muscle after injuring it during the 2023 Australian Open second round.

Besides the 2023 French Open, he will also miss Wimbledon and the US Open. His recovery timeline is five months long, as confirmed by his long-time physician Ruiz Cotorro.

"It is very difficult to say five months to be playing one hundred percent. In those five months, it includes everything, but maybe we have to extend one more to outline the shape a little more. Davis Cup (late November) will tell their feelings," Ruiz Cotorro told Mundo Deportivo.

During a recent press conference, Nadal said that 2024 will most likely be the last season of his career.

"If I keep playing right now, I don't think I'll be able to be there next year. My intention is for next year [2024] to be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me," Nadal stated.

The Spaniard stated that he might be able to return for the Davis Cup at the end of the year.

