"Rafael Nadal has been amazing for tennis, to see him do that over such an extended period has been a pleasure" - Ashleigh Barty

Having announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25 citing a lack of physical and emotional "drive," Ashleigh Barty appeared astounded by the love and determination that Rafael Nadal has for the sport. Almost a decade older than Barty, the Mallorcan is still going strong at the age of 35.

Speaking at a press conference following her retirement announcement, Barty remarked that it was impossible to ignore Nadal's incredible longevity. Revealing that she was one of his biggest fans, Barty hailed Nadal as someone who has been "amazing" for the sport.

"You think of Rafael Nadal as someone whose longevity in the sport has been undeniable. He's been amazing for the sport of tennis," Barty said. "For me as a fan to see him do that over such an extended period has been a pleasure."

Similar to the 21-time Grand Slam champion, Ashleigh Barty noted that she enjoyed the competitive aspect of the sport as well -- an attribute that led to her incredible career. While she admitted that she would miss tennis, the 25-year-old was confident that she would be able to find that same thrill in other parts of her life.

"I love the competition [too]. That's what has driven me the most in my career, that one-on-one competition and the thrill of the fight. I know that I'll miss it 100%. But I'll be able to get the adrenaline in different ways. Those ways will remain to be seen," Barty said. "I know that I've been very fortunate to have so many incredible moments on the court where that competitive nature has come out on top and has really flourished at times. It's been an incredible career."

Barty started 2022 11-0, with two titles and a 3rd Slam.



Surely the most shocking retirement I can remember Barty the 2nd of 27 WTA #1s that decides to retire on top. Henin did the same in 2008 but after a tough start of the year, where she lost badly to Sharapova in Melbourne.Barty started 2022 11-0, with two titles and a 3rd Slam.Surely the most shocking retirement I can remember Barty the 2nd of 27 WTA #1s that decides to retire on top. Henin did the same in 2008 but after a tough start of the year, where she lost badly to Sharapova in Melbourne.Barty started 2022 11-0, with two titles and a 3rd Slam.Surely the most shocking retirement I can remember

Rafael Nadal out of action for the next 4-6 weeks with a stress fracture

Rafael Nadal has been forced to sit out the next 4-6 weeks with an unexpected rib injury

As much as he loves the competition, Rafael Nadal will have to spend the next 4-6 weeks on the sidelines due to a rib stress fracture. The 35-year-old suffered the injury during his semi-final encounter against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells, which further worsened during his final against Taylor Fritz.

Hope to see you back fighting on court soon, After sustaining a rib injury during Indian Wells, Rafa Nadal will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.Hope to see you back fighting on court soon, @RafaelNadal After sustaining a rib injury during Indian Wells, Rafa Nadal will be out for the next 4-6 weeks. Hope to see you back fighting on court soon, @RafaelNadal 💪 https://t.co/Ic0rq7lR8b

With a minimum of four weeks wiped off, the former World No. 1 is expected to sit out the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, while his participation in the Rome Masters and Madrid Masters is still up in the air.

Rafael Nadal (20-1) and Iga Swiatek (20-3) are first players to reach 20 wins in ATP and WTA tour this season







#RafaelNadal #IgaSwiatek #IndianWells #Tennis Master and the apprenticeRafael Nadal (20-1) and Iga Swiatek (20-3) are first players to reach 20 wins in ATP and WTA tour this season @BNPPARIBASOPEN | Twitter Master and the apprentice 👏Rafael Nadal (20-1) and Iga Swiatek (20-3) are first players to reach 20 wins in ATP and WTA tour this season 🔥📷 @BNPPARIBASOPEN | Twitter#RafaelNadal #IgaSwiatek #IndianWells #Tennis https://t.co/0P7hEPfy5Y

As for Roland Garros, it remains to be seen whether the Mallorcan will be able to compete at the event without enough lead-up tournaments under his belt. But considering the confidence he will carry from his 20-1 start to the season, the Spaniard will fancy his chances of lifting his 14th title in Paris.

