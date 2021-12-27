Rafael Nadal back in training, says he is working on his fitness "step by step"

Rafael Nadal's 2021 season was cut short by a foot injury in August and it has been a slow return to full fitness for the Spaniard. Nadal resumed action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship earlier this month but suffered an immediate setback in the form of a COVID-19 infection.

The World No. 6 had disclosed that he had mild symptoms and was looking forward to a quick recuperation. And just over a week later, Nadal has already resumed training.

Rafael Nadal took to Instagram to document the process, sharing that he is working on his fitness regimen. The former World No. 1, however, conceded that it was a long process and he was going to focus on it one step at a time.

"Back to fitness work step by step," Nadal wrote on Instagram.

The story was posted from his hometown of Mallorca to where he returned following his stint in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is yet to depart for the Australian swing of the 2022 season, as the COVID-19 infection has made him re-evaluate his calendar.

Rafael Nadal scheduled to play in Melbourne before the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal will be warming up with an ATP 250 in Melbourne before the Australian Open

In a warmup to the first Major of the year, Rafael Nadal is scheduled to play at the ATP 250 in Melbourne. The main draw of the Melbourne Summer Set starts on January 4, where Nadal is expected to compete alongside the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Reilly Opelka.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis 🙌 Nadal will start his season in Melbourne ATP 250



The entry list of the tournament happening from January 3 to 9 has been unveiled: Rafa is the top seed. 🙌 Nadal will start his season in Melbourne ATP 250The entry list of the tournament happening from January 3 to 9 has been unveiled: Rafa is the top seed. https://t.co/WSSQ25outT

But things have become complicated in the wake of Nadal's postive COVID-19 test result. The former World No. 1 announced that he is analyzing his options and that his participation will be decided after discussions with his team.

"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution," Nadal said. "I need to talk to my team and make a decision."

With only eight days left for the ATP 250 tournament, there is a good chance that Nadal will have to withdraw. But if his Instagram story is any proof, he is well on track to compete at the 2022 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal stands a chance to become the first male player with 21 Grand Slam titles under his belt at the tournament. Also vying for the same achievement will be World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. But the Serb's participation is still doubtful and he has reportedly decided to skip the ATP Cup.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the off-chance that Rafael Nadal does not become fully fit for the Australian Open, he will turn his attention to the claycourts of Roland Garros. Playing on his favorite surface where he has won 13 titles, Nadal will have the greatest chance of winning his 21st Grand Slam.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya