"Rafael Nadal has become slower" - Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa picks German to exact revenge in French Open 2024 1R for 2022 SF defeat

Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa recently picked the German to avenge his loss against Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2024 French Open for the semifinal defeat he faced against the Spaniard at the Claycourt Major in 2022. The former World No. 2 had to retire from their final four match in 2022 after he injured himself during the second set.

Nadal made a return to the tennis court this season after being plagued by injuries in the previous one. He is potentially playing his last year as a professional player. One of the most anticipated events for the Spaniard this year is the French Open, where he will be competing, possibly for the final time. He will go up against fourth seed Zverev in the opening round.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has an impressive record of winning the French Open a record 14 times. He also holds seven wins to three losses record against the German, with their last encounter being the semifinal match at Roland Garros in 2022.

In the said match, after more than three hours of play, Alexander Zverev was trailing 6-7(8), 6-6 when he rolled his right ankle and was forced to retire from the match. It was later revealed that the former World No.2 had torn all three of the lateral ligaments in his right ankle for which he had undergone surgery.

Recently, Alexander Zverev's brother, Mischa, gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Zverev and Nadal in the 2024 French Open.

"When you see the draw of Roland Garros, you have to sit down and digest it. Zverev against Nadal in the first round. How did that go a few years ago. It was a three-hour match that ended without a match point because Zverev got injured and couldn't continue. Then he was out for seven months and Nadal won his last Roland Garros," Mischa said [via Eurosport].

Mischa expressed confidence in his brother's ability to win, citing Alexander Zverev's higher seeding and Nadal's current ranking outside the top 100. He also mentioned that the Spaniard has become 'slow' and his fitness is not at its peak due to the injuries he suffered last year.

"Now they play each other in the first round, but a lot has changed. Zverev is seeded and Nadal is not even in the top 100, which is the first time in more than 20 years. Everyone asks me what I think that it works out and I always say that Zverev could and should have won at the time. This time he will also win, because Nadal has become slower and his fitness leaves much to be desired," he added.

Alexander Zverev on his ankle injury during French Open 2022 SF clash against Rafael Nadal: "It was a bit of an unfortunate, I was on top of my game”

Alexander Zverev and Nadal at French Open 2022

Last year, Alexander Zverev opened up about the ankle injury he sustained during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.

Zverev revealed that he had entered the match with confidence in his ability to defeat the formidable Spaniard. He expressed that it was unfortunate in the way the match concluded.

“I went into that match, and I had the belief that I can compete, and played with it. That match was starting to get better and better, and my tennis started to get better and better, so it was a bit of an unfortunate time for me to get injured because I really felt like I was on top of my game,” Alexander Zverev said [Via ATPTour.com].

Reflecting on his performance, Zverev acknowledged that he was playing exceptionally well during the match, making it challenging for him to pinpoint specific areas of strength.

“I was playing extremely well. I felt the ball from both sides, I was playing aggressive. It's tough to pick one [specific] thing [I did well], but I think we were both at the top of our game," he added.

Following his victory over the German, Rafael Nadal went on to defeat Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 to claim his 14th title at Roland Garros and his 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

