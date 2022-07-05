Rafael Nadal becomes 3rd male player in Open Era aged 36 or more to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal is still going strong despite turning 36 last month. Widely regarded as one of the sport's best players, Nadal added another feather to his cap at Wimbledon on Monday.

The reigning Australian Open and Roland Garros champion beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets to reach his eighth Wimbledon quarterfinal. In the process, he joined Roger Federer (thrice) and Ken Rosewall (twice) as the only male players in the Open Era to make the last eight at SW19 after turning 36.

Last year, eight-time champion Federer (39 years, 334 days) became the oldest male Wimbledon quarterfinalist in the Open Era, losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight. Since turning 36, the Swiss has reached two other Wimbledon quarterfinals. He lost to Kevin Anderson in the last eight in 2018 and to Novak Djokovic in the final a year later.

Rosewall, meanwhile, was four months short of his 40th birthday when he made the 1974 Wimbledon quarterfinals en route to the final, losing to Jimmy Connors. Three years earlier, he had made the semis at SW19, losing to eventual winner and compatriot John Newcombe.

Nadal will take on Taylor Fritz on Wednesday as he seeks his third straight Wimbledon semifinal in as many appearances.

"I am happy to return to the quarterfinals after three years without playing here" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal on Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal is delighted to have reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, having not played a competitive match on grass since a semifinal exit to Federer at SW19 three years ago. The legendary Spaniard pulled out of last year's edition as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing a need to prolong his career.

After his win over Zandschulp, whom he also beat in the Roland Garros third round this year, Nadal said that he's happy with how his game has improved during the tournament.

He dropped only six games in the first two sets and looked on course for a routine win when he led 5-2 in the third. However, Zandschlup won four of the next five games to force a tiebreak, where he saved three match points. However, Nadal eventually prevailed on his fourth to sail through to the last eight.

"It gives me the opportunity to have one more day tomorrow to train and improve things to move forward," said the Spaniard in his press conference. "The improvement during the tournament is there. I am happy to return to the quarterfinals after three years without playing here. It's a positive result for me."

Nadal will next take on Fritz, who hasn't dropped a set this week. The American beat the two-time Wimbledon winner in the Miami final earlier this year to win his first Masters 1000 title. Fritz also won Eastbourne last week, so Nadal will have his task cut out as he looks to reach his eighth Wimbledon semifinal.

