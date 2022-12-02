Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud attract packed stands at Monumental Plaza de Toros in Mexico, the venue Federer played exhibition match three years ago

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud had a hugely successful tour of Latin America, where the duo played a series of exhibition matches in six countries in ten days.

Their whirlwind tour ended in Mexico City on Thursday night (December 1), where the Spaniard's singles match against Ruud at the Monumental Plaza de Toros attracted a massive crowd of 30,000. Interestingly, the former World No. 1 played at the venue three years after his good friend Roger Federer played an exhibition match in front of another sellout crowd.

It was the sixth and final leg of Nadal and Ruud's South American tour — taking them to six countries in ten days. Capping off a busy day in the Mexican capital, the World No. 2 beat Ruud in straight sets (7-5, 6-4) for his fourth win in five singles matches against the Norwegian during the exhibition tour.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud played an exhibition match in front of 30.000 fans at the Plaza de Toros in Mexico City last night. Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud played an exhibition match in front of 30.000 fans at the Plaza de Toros in Mexico City last night. https://t.co/rQgFWzCgy3

During the match that enthralled the capacity crowd, the two players provided fun moments galore. Apart from that clash, there was also a doubles contest featuring Leylah Fernandez and Jack Sock against Santiago Gonzalez and Renata Zarazua.

"It will likely be the last time I play in Mexico" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal completed his Latin American tour on Thursday.

Shortly before taking to the court for the match against Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal said that he might not play competitively in Mexico again.

The World No. 2 said that Acapulco was not on his calendar in 2023, a tournament he won this year.

“It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico, Acapulco 2023 is not on my calendar and the 2024 season seems far away,” he said, adding, “Now is the time to enjoy this moment to the fullest and play in an emblematic setting, with many people and in a country where I have always felt loved.”

The four-time Acapulco winner was quick to add that he's not ready to call it a day just yet. Nadal said that his body and mind are in the right place, encouraging him to keep going. He said:

"For me the main thing right now is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition. I continue to enjoy day-by-day, and I continue to have goals that excite me at a professional level. I’m going to try to achieve them until my body or mind says enough. At the moment, that hasn’t happened so I want to continue. ... I love competing on the big stages and the love of the people encouraged me to continue."

