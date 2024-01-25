Rafael Nadal cheers on home team RCD Mallorca in Copa del Rey fixture vs Girona FC, congratulates players on QF win

Rafael Nadal was in the stands at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix cheering RCD Mallorca in their quarterfinal match against Girona in Copa del Rey.

Cyle Larin scored the first goal and Abdon Prats struck twice afterwards to give the hosts a commanding three-goal lead in the first half. Girona battled back in the second half with goals from Cristhian Stuani and Savinho but eventually fell short as RCD Mallorca beat them 3-2 to qualify for the semifinals.

Nadal shares a special connection with the team since his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, made his La Liga debut with RCD Mallorca back in 1987. In a clip posted by a fan @rnbyhippo22 on X(formerly Twitter), the Mallorcan native can be seen in the stands.

In another post by the same fan, the 22-time Grand Slam champion can be seen congratualting Abdon Prats after the team's win. Prats had struck the ball past Juan Carlos scoring the second goal for his team in the 28th minute. He later converted a penalty to give his team a 3-0 lead over Girona.

RCD Mallorca will be eyeing their second triumph in the competition following a 2002–03 victory in the Copa del Rey.

Rafael Nadal set to compete at Qatar Open 2024

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal is set to make a comeback at the 2024 Qatar Open as per the tournament's entry list.

The Spaniard was out-of-action for the 2023 season as he underwent a hip surgery. He began his 2024 season with an appearance at the Brisbane International. He booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament with straight-set victories over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler.

However, his run was cut short by Jordan Thompson 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3. During the match Nadal suffered a micro tear in his hip region consequently withdrawing from this year's Australian Open.

While the Australian Open is underway, the Spaniard has kept himself busy. He signed a deal with the Saudi Tennis Federation as an ambassador. He also caught up with his rival and friend Roger Federer at his academy in Mallorca.

Nadal will be seen in action on-court at the Qatar Open where he might clash with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik. The ATP 250 event is scheduled from Monday 19-24 February.

This will the 37-year-old's first appearance at the event since 2016. He last won the Qatar Open title in 2014.

